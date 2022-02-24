Gering hosts preschool, kindergarten registration expo

Young children roamed the Gering Civic Center playing games, coloring superhero masks and giving Brutus the Bulldog a fist bump or hug while their parents signed them up for the upcoming 2022-23 school year all day Wednesday during Gering Public Schools’ second annual preschool and kindergarten registration expo.

Community Engagement Director Jennifer Sibal said the expo was one of the good things to come out of the pandemic.

“It really came out of necessity. Due to COVID, we weren’t having visitors within our building. And so, we decided to do it here (in this) open space, spread out a little more (with) all of those preschool and three elementaries together in one location,” she said. “We got such positive feedback that it was so nice to just have it here, have it celebratory, have it fun, that we did it (again) based on the feedback that we got last year from our own registration staff, our vendors and families too.”

This year, GPS opened online registration back on Jan. 17, but this full day of in-person registration opportunities gave families a chance to ask questions and learn more about the district all in one place.

“This is the opportunity for families to come in and drop off their documents, complete their registration if they haven’t already done so, connect with some organizations within our community, learn more about after school programming, meet our staff and some of our teachers — just to really create that excitement for getting kids excited about preschool and kindergarten for next year … It’s a good one stop shop to take care of all of that stuff in one day.”

Prior to the expo, Sibal said registration numbers were higher than usual around this time of the year.

“Our online applications are really strong. We’ve had quite a significant number of online registrations for both preschool and kindergarten this year,” she said. “…It’s definitely in high demand, and even our early numbers compared to previous years, we’re seeing earlier registration for kindergarten classrooms too.”

Still, the early registrations didn’t mean less people at the expo. With all the outside organizations to connect with, even families who were already registered came out to learn more about what the wider community has to offer.

Other organizations at the expo included Girl Scouts, Western Nebraska Youth Soccer, Gering C4K, YMCA and Early Development Network, along with school nurses and speech language pathologists. The afternoon even saw an onsite immunization clinic.

“They can get school supply lists already and the school calendar for next year, so it really just arms them with all that information they need for going forward,” Sibal said.

With how well-received the expo has been last year and now this year, Sibal said it will likely remain an annual event that will continue to grow.

“I anticipate in next year’s we’re going to have more vendors that are going to want to participate and just highlight some of the programs and opportunities for our young youth in Gering,” she said.

Gering’s online registration for preschool, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten is still open, and can be found at https://www.geringschools.net/page/preschool-and-kindergarten-enrollment.

Other area schools are also accepting preschool and kindergarten registrations. Scottsbluff Public Schools’ in-person registration period has passed, but you can still find information on online enrollment at https://www.sbps.net/Page/546.

St. Agnes Catholic School opened its registration period on Monday, Feb. 21 and will be closing the period on Friday, Feb. 25. For more information, contact Administrator Julie Brown at 308-632-6918 ext. #3 or jbrown@st-agnes-school.com.

Community Christian School opened its enrollment for all classes on Feb. 7, and it will remain open until classes are filled. To register, visit ccsneb.com/admissions.

