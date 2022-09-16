Gering hosts statewide teaching group's fall convention for 1st time

For the first time ever, Gering hosted the Nebraska Speech, Communication, Theater Association convention Sept. 15-17. The gathering at the town's Civic Center was the first time the annual fall convention had been held west of North Platte.

Gering High School speech coach Tyler Thompson is the association's vice president and played an instrumental role in bringing the convention to town. The event here was originally scheduled for fall 2020 but was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. NSCTA is a professional, statewide organization for those involved in competitive speech and play production.

“They decided that after talking that they wanted to expand the rotation of host communities and they had talked about getting a western Nebraska location," Thompson told the Star-Herald.

For two years, the Bulldog teacher has planned and organized the convention to benefit fellow coaches' professional development. The 2022 convention in Gering had 132 attend, up 24% from last year’s convention in Omaha.

“To have more attendees than Omaha, that’s exciting,” Thompson said. “Getting some of the western coaches who maybe have never been a part of the organization or have come to convention, to get them to come here is awesome.”

The convention featured 44 presenters, with several hailing from western Nebraska.

“I tried to show the depth of talent of coaching we have out here in western Nebraska,” he said. “Sometimes there’s not as much recognition, so we tried to put a spotlight in particular on the smaller schools like Potter-Dix, Mitchell and Hyannis to share their expertise with everybody.”

Sessions focused on the fundamentals of speech, one-act essentials, coaching techniques and speech and theater advocacy, among other subjects.

“The focus the entire time has been offering sessions that are practical to coaches, that once they leave convention, they can take what they’ve learned and put it immediately into practice with their teams or when they begin judging in October and November," explained Thompson, a veteran of 15 years of coaching at GHS.

He said he also designed sessions to inspire the veteran teachers to hone their crafts.

"For coaches like me, ... we’ve done this a long time, so be open to changing,” he said of his thrust in the convention. “For the new coaches to have support; there is no shame in asking for help. That’s why we are here.”

Thompson also hopes the convention helped coaches and judges prepare for the upcoming season by discovering new ways to inspire students to excel, including giving them helpful critiques so they can grow throughout the season.

“We want our coaches and judges to get better at their craft and offer the best coaching and judging because our kids deserve that,” Thompson added. “These students who are competing at the highest level deserve coaches who are coaching at the highest level and judges who are balloting at their best.”

The convention also offered networking opportunities across the state.

The one-act season opens Nov. 1, with the state competition held in December. Speech meets also start the first of November. State speech is in March.