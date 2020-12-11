Gering Junior High aims to have leak fixed by Friday

Gering Public Schools interim Superintendent Gary Cooper said the district is aiming to have the water main break at Gering Junior High School fixed by Thursday and the line recharged by Friday — with kids back in school next Monday.

“It will be a while until we know the total outcome of the situation,” Cooper told the Star-Herald in an email.

Officials discovered the water main break late last week. Its seriousness was determined a day later triggering the decision to push Gering Jr. High School students into online learning for the week.

“The replacement of the water main must be completed before students can be safely allowed back into the building,” Gering Public Schools Spokeswoman Jennifer Sibal said in a press release. “Currently, occupancy is not permissible since the water and boilers are turned off.”

Sibal also said the major leak caused additional issues in and around the north gym area.

“Repairing the leak in the line will provide further opportunity to assess the overall damage to the building,” Sibal said.