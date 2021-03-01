Gering Junior High begins aquaponics projects in Ag class

Zweig was able to get all these learning tools in the classroom through an Innovation Education grant and a scholarship through the Nebraska Game and Parks. Between the two funds, he was able to renovate the secondary lab space where the trout are housed, as well as get the equipment needed for the different systems.

Now that they have the necessary equipment, Zweig and his students will receive a batch of trout eggs every January to continue the hands-on learning module for years to come. And the new renovation, which included proper artificial light for their gardening projects, will help provide other ag-related learning opportunities as well.

“I’m growing a jalapeño,” eighth-grader Quinton Robbins said. “I know they grow a little bit fast … (and) I like chili.”

The ag exploratory classes at GJHS began in 2019, and Zweig has been steadily looking for new lessons to incorporate into the class. He said he sees it as his job to not only help students get prepared to enter the ag program at the high school, but to also show students that agriculture is much more than just farming.