Gering Junior High teacher Farrell Becking reflects on teaching career

Now, after getting a couple more years of teaching in, she is ready to start a new chapter of her life with retirement. She said she and her husband agreed that they are both ready to spend more time with family, but she promised her students that she’ll still be around.

“I’m starting to get pretty emotional about the whole thing, but it’ll be OK. They told me I have to bring lunch once a week next year, so I’ll be in touch, I guess,” she said, with a laugh. “… You build that bond, and then you don’t want them to feel like you’re just going to fall off the face of the earth. So, you need to stay visible and attend their activities and stuff, so they still have that visual. If you were their strength, they still can see you attending their things … and we plan to do that.”

For Becking, teaching has been a rewarding profession, and she said she has no regrets whatsoever. She looks forward to what’s next, but she will definitely miss what she is leaving behind. What will she miss most?

“The kids,” she said. “I learn from them every day, just some of their viewpoint on things … And some of them, they have trials and struggles that they come to school with, and yet they’re just so resilient and positive, and you really draw on that, and I’ve never regretted a day walking into the building or when I leave.

“You just don’t realize the little things that might have happened along the way that make a really big difference to people. And so, hopefully there haven’t been too many goof-ups along the way, but there will be, and there will be people who say, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ but hopefully those are few. But no, it’s been a very rewarding life.”

