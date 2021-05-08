Gering Junior High teacher Farrell Becking reflects on teaching career

Farrell Becking had her planning period at 2:31 p.m. on Monday, May 3. At 2:32 p.m., one of her sixth-grade students walked in to tell her about the research he had done for his paper over the three-day weekend. He excitedly told her about what he found on the History Channel and the Smithsonian’s website. He had the information he needed, and now he just has to write the paper.
That’s the kind of interaction that Becking lives for in her job as a teacher.
“You just have to smile,” she said. “You never go home bored, and you never go home to where you don’t feel that you’ve touched someone or that someone’s touched you. It’s just very rewarding.”
Becking teaches sixth grade English and writing at Gering Junior High School, but now, after nearly 30 years in public education, she will be retiring at the end of this year.
She began her career in education in 1994, teaching at the rural school of Haig until 2001, when legislation allowed school districts began to close down or consolidate Class I school districts. LB 126, which forced the rural schools to merge into larger districts, was officially passed in 2005.
Becking said at the time, she had the choice to go over to Scottsbluff Public Schools or to Gering Public Schools, since both districts had land within the Haig district. For her, it seemed like a no-brainer — her husband, daughter and son-in-law were all working for the district at the time.
“Since my husband and I graduated college, we’ve always lived in Gering and to me, it was just a logical choice for me,” she said. “I did my student teaching in Scottsbluff, back in the day, and I owned a state licensed preschool for nine years that was in Scottsbluff. So I had ties in both districts, but for me, it was just like coming home, I guess, because I lived here and my children attended Gering schools. And that was just a big draw for me.”
Back in “the olden days” as Becking said, spouses weren’t allowed to teach within the same district, so her husband had already been with Gering Public Schools for 37 years by the time she began at the district. She said she was glad for the change, because not only did it allow her to teach a few of her grandchildren, it allowed for her whole family to be on the same calendar.
Since Becking moved to the Gering school district, all but two of her years have been at Lincoln Elementary, teaching sixth grade. Then the district went through another change, moving the sixth grade to the junior high, and Becking moved right along with them.
“It was a good move, and the kids benefited. I think there were a lot … more positives than negatives in making that transition,” she said.
It was about this time, though, that Becking had some other, not-so-great news: she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
She said she was the kind of person to let that rattle her, but she couldn’t let her students down.
“I talked to the kids and told them that I was going to be gone for a couple months, and a little girl brought me a poster she made and said, ‘Breast cancer picked a fight with the wrong woman.’ I thought, ‘If she’s got that much faith in me, I better get over the pity party and start with the fight,’” she said. “But you see things differently when you know they’re looking to you to display that strength. And they’re tough, they’re resilient, and I needed to have that same mentality.”
She kept teaching through treatments, using the kids as motivation to work through it. She would do treatments in the morning, and teach class the rest of the afternoon. The support she received from the Gering Public Schools community was nothing short of amazing, she said.
“They say it takes a community to raise a child, but it takes a community just for any of us. You see people step up, and just complete strangers are there to help, and I just felt very blessed to have my school family,” she said. “My support system at the hospital was amazing. My family was amazing. And my school family, kids included. It was two years well spent for me, mentally and emotionally, to come back. Because I would have always wondered, ‘Could I?’ And now I know I did.”
Now, after getting a couple more years of teaching in, she is ready to start a new chapter of her life with retirement. She said she and her husband agreed that they are both ready to spend more time with family, but she promised her students that she’ll still be around.
“I’m starting to get pretty emotional about the whole thing, but it’ll be OK. They told me I have to bring lunch once a week next year, so I’ll be in touch, I guess,” she said, with a laugh. “… You build that bond, and then you don’t want them to feel like you’re just going to fall off the face of the earth. So, you need to stay visible and attend their activities and stuff, so they still have that visual. If you were their strength, they still can see you attending their things … and we plan to do that.”
For Becking, teaching has been a rewarding profession, and she said she has no regrets whatsoever. She looks forward to what’s next, but she will definitely miss what she is leaving behind. What will she miss most?
“The kids,” she said. “I learn from them every day, just some of their viewpoint on things … And some of them, they have trials and struggles that they come to school with, and yet they’re just so resilient and positive, and you really draw on that, and I’ve never regretted a day walking into the building or when I leave.
“You just don’t realize the little things that might have happened along the way that make a really big difference to people. And so, hopefully there haven’t been too many goof-ups along the way, but there will be, and there will be people who say, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ but hopefully those are few. But no, it’s been a very rewarding life.”