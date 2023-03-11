After this crazy winter is your lawn looking worse for the wear? Emily Stine will be at the Gering Library Community Room Monday, March 27, at 6 p.m. to talk about what homeowners should watch for in their lawns and landscapes. She will discuss things like snow mold, winter kill, pruning, garden clean-up and recommended mowing practices.
“Snow mold is a particular concern this year because the amount of snow we had this winter, and how long it stayed on lawns," Stine said.
Stine is the horticulture, landscape and environmental services extension educator for the Panhandle. This program is free and open to the public.