Gering library hosts STEM project for High Ability Learners

The activity Clarke hosted was an Ozobot Bit workshop. Clarke was able to secure 10 Ozobot kits through the Nebraska Library Commission, and then partnered with Carlos Williams, a career tech navigator with AIM Institute’s Educational Opportunity Center out of Scottsbluff, to teach the students about basic coding and programming.

Clarke has worked with the Aim Institute, which is based in Omaha, before, so she thought it would a good idea to get them involved again.

The ‘O-bot’ (Ozobot) is a simple way to teach coding to kids,” Williams said. “It’s a special little robot that’s color coded to — or it’s coded to do whatever you want to … so they (students) get a chance to write their own code.”

Clarke said, “It’s a concrete way — rather than just in theory — it’s a way for them to hands on be able to understand that you take these sets of colors, and you can teach that robot to do what you want it to do within this framework. And that’s basically simple coding.”

Williams said he was impressed by the students’ knowledge of technology and how much they enjoyed the activity.