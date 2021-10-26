Gering library hosts STEM project for High Ability Learners

Third, fourth and fifth grade students put their critical thinking caps on for a two-hour STEM activity at the Gering Public Library on Monday.
These students are a part of Gering Public Schools High Ability Learner (HAL) program. Youth librarian Christie Clarke said the activity came about when the coordinator for the program, Geil principal Angela Morris, asked Clarke if the library had something for these students.
“And I was like, ‘Why yes, we can,’” Clarke said. “And then I got to thinking about it, and I’m like, STEM. I’m always thinking about STEM, of course, for the little ones. And I was thinking, ‘What can I do for the high ability learners for STEM?’”
Clarke said STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math, has been a popular term in education for a while now, but it really began picking up in the last few years.
“STEM became a focal point because educators and people in the workforce started recognizing that the kids graduating from high school just did not have — they were not keeping up with technology — the skills that they needed, and other countries were surpassing us,” she said. “…I’m a former teacher, I lived here for 12 years; I stopped teaching when I moved here. I had already heard about STEM 12 years ago when I was still in teaching. But really, it’s been ramping up in the last, I want to say five to seven years, where they’re really pushing it quite a bit.”
The activity Clarke hosted was an Ozobot Bit workshop. Clarke was able to secure 10 Ozobot kits through the Nebraska Library Commission, and then partnered with Carlos Williams, a career tech navigator with AIM Institute’s Educational Opportunity Center out of Scottsbluff, to teach the students about basic coding and programming.
Clarke has worked with the Aim Institute, which is based in Omaha, before, so she thought it would a good idea to get them involved again.
The ‘O-bot’ (Ozobot) is a simple way to teach coding to kids,” Williams said. “It’s a special little robot that’s color coded to — or it’s coded to do whatever you want to … so they (students) get a chance to write their own code.”
Clarke said, “It’s a concrete way — rather than just in theory — it’s a way for them to hands on be able to understand that you take these sets of colors, and you can teach that robot to do what you want it to do within this framework. And that’s basically simple coding.”
Williams said he was impressed by the students’ knowledge of technology and how much they enjoyed the activity.
“The kids really loved it. They had a great time,” he said. “…(I) was really surprised, because some of the questions that were answered, they were on it. They knew what coding was. They grasped the concept very fast. They knew how a robot functioned. They knew appliances in our houses, that (are) robots. So they were really, really advanced.”
Clarke said what she loved the most about the activity was seeing the students’ minds at work.
“The cool thing about it was you would expect kids to get really upset if there’s didn’t work. Well, they didn’t do that. They went back, and then we had the line out the door; they wanted to retry,” she said. “That’s the scientific process right there. So even if they ended up not getting theirs to work, or portions of it worked and other portions didn’t, they were still thinking, ‘Why didn’t it work? What do I have to do to go back and fix this to make it work?’”
Williams said providing more STEM programs to students at younger ages will help expand their knowledge down the road.
“Tech is everywhere. So the thing was, if we can get tech into kids hands a lot earlier, a lot sooner, then obviously, we can grow that tech community,” he said.
Clarke said that she plans to do an activity about once a quarter with HAL students throughout the school year. In November, Clarke will host junior high HAL students for an activity using Oculus VR equipment.