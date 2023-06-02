Gering Public Library and The Emporium Express Bean & Bottle are partners in wine, teaming up to cultivate a four-part series of classes on the wines of France, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

“I want to make wines more approachable to everybody- they shouldn’t be intimidating,” Alexandria Schluter, of The Emporium Express, Bean & Bottle, said in a press release. Schluter will teach the classes at the Gering Emporium location at 1650 10th St. The public is welcome to come learn about wines at no charge. Those age 21 and older can pay $10 for four 2 ounce pours and snacks.

Classes include: French wines, June 5, 6 p.m.; Italian wines, July 10, 6 p.m.; Spanish wines, July 31, 6 p.m.; and Portuguese wines, Aug. 28, 6 p.m.

Also, l et the library be your book sommelier.

“We have new books about wines to pair with this program, Sherry Preston, public services librarian, said. "You can also find a large number of oenophile magazines in our downloadable library app, Libby. If you are headed overseas, you can plan ahead with a travel book on your destination. Two of our books on France have an entire section on wines."

For more information, contact the Gering Public Library at 308-436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org.