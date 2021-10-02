Gering Library’s school-readiness program starts back up

Counting them out one by one, preschool-aged children put up 10 little monsters on their fingers before making a growling face and letting out their most ferocious roar at the Gering Public Library’s LEAP program on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
That Tuesday evening was the first installment of the twice-yearly eight-week program since winter 2020, youth librarian Christie Clarke said.
“It’s been a long, long time, hasn’t it?” Clarke, known as Miss Christie, said to some of the youth in attendance.
All the children seemed excited to finally be back in the storytime room, where there were toys galore and their imaginations could run wild.
During the program, they sang a song, Clarke read a big book, they did a finger play and the children had time for free play. The whole idea behind LEAP, which stands for “Learn, Explore, Achieve, Play,” is to provide another avenue for early childhood development, and play is a huge part of it, Clarke said.
“Play is very, very important in early childhood, and a lot of that is being pushed to the wayside in schools because they have so much stuff that they’ve got to get into the school year,” she said.
Clarke said she decided to start the LEAP program several years ago not only to provide children more playtime opportunities, but also to start nurturing interests in STEM topics and to help with overall school-readiness, which Clarke heard from both parents and teachers it was something many families and children struggled with.
“So I decided that there was a need in our community for a program that would that would cover those things,” she said.
With a background in teaching, Clarke used her knowledge, as well as a lot of extra research, to put together a program for preschool-aged children that would help with early childhood learning, as well as provide parents school-readiness information and resources.
Clarke said she tries to send emails to the parents whose children are in LEAP that contain useful links, resources and activities for families to do together to encourage their children’s learning. She also tries to keep the story time room fully stocked with all kinds of toys and games, from Marble Run to a light board to a mini grocery store.
“I can’t wait to do the puppet show,” Katelyn Freeburg said when she walked down the stairs before LEAP got started and saw a mini box stage with various puppets next to it. When free play time came, she also checked out the store, watched a science experiment led by Clarke and painted a few pictures.
Alma Perez, a mom of two girls in the program, said they’ve been enjoying the hour-long program.
“This is our first year,” she said. “The girls like it a lot.”
For Ben Veilleux, dad of a girl in the program, it gives him the opportunity to see his daughter’s learning in action.
“I like a lot of the little things they have. It seems like it’s pretty good at getting the kids excited about new things and learning new things,” he said. “The uninterrupted, unstructured time is nice. I just like watching her do stuff because she goes to preschool but I don’t get to watch her (there).”
LEAP runs for eight weeks in the fall and in the spring. To register or to find out more information about the program, stop in at the Gering Public Library or call 308-436-7433.