As the school year draws to a close and students dream about a fun-filled summer, Gering Public Schools is preparing to say goodbye to one of its most treasured family members.

Lincoln Elementary School principal Pam Barker announced her intent to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, bringing a long and storied career in education to a close.

Barker has been a cornerstone of the Gering school district for decades, and has worked in every school in the district aside from Gering High at one point or another. A Scottsbluff native, Barker began her time in Gering 42 years ago with a position that quickly led to much more.

“I came to Gering as a junior high Title 1 special education teacher, and I was half time for one year,” she said. “After that year, I was asked by the administrator at the old Lincoln building, Pat Clark, to come to Lincoln as the kindergarten teacher.”

Barker served in that position at Lincoln for several years before joining Clark on another move to Northfield Elementary, where she stayed for around 10 years. After that time, the district made a historic decision that Barker became heavily involved in.

“It was decided that the district was going to close down McKinley Elementary, which was like the sister to the old Lincoln building. So I went to McKinley as not only the administrator, but also the kindergarten teacher.”

Barker worked to close down McKinley Elementary that school year and was involved in moving its approximately 240 students to Northfield, Lincoln and Geil. By the time McKinley’s bell rang for the last time, Barker’s career as a school administrator was just getting started. She was asked to take over leadership at Geil Elementary, where she stayed until her old friend Pat Clark decided to retire and Barker was chosen as her successor at Northfield.

Then, Barker made her final move within the Gering school district. She returned to Lincoln Elementary School, which had moved into a new building since her departure, where she has served as administrator ever since.

Barker has truly woven herself into the fabric of Gering schools in her time as a teacher and principal, a length of time that has allowed her to form close ties with the community’s families over multiple generations.

“It’s been my life, and it’s been good. Things have changed and evolved. I’ve taught kids, and now their kids and grandkids are starting to come through,” she said. “They know me, they know what I stand for, and I think that’s one reason that I’ve been able to stay here for 42 years.”

According to Barker, those families are the most consistent and driving force behind the success of Gering’s schools, educators and students throughout her career, and they all come together to form a community that can be called a family of its own.

“Gering has been really good to me. It’s a family. We’re small, and there are very positive things about being a small district. You get to know one another, and you get to know your families. Our families are very proud, they are very supportive of education, and they want their children to do well,” she said.

Of course, the landscape of education and society as a whole has changed dramatically over the course of Barker’s career. She said that many things have changed, but that the overarching goals of educators have remained fairly consistent, as have the attitudes of the students themselves.

“Kids are pretty much the same, but they’re challenged by things from the outside. We have to stay focused on what we’re here for. We’re here for the kids,” Barker said. “A lot of our curriculum now is online. We’re also spending more time talking about trauma, so we’ve taken on programs to assist in that way. We teach social skills and character traits, things that help us be good citizens and good people.”

One of Barker’s biggest takeaways from her 48 years as an educator is the importance of listening before you speak, which she said is the best way to guarantee that you truly understand what others are trying to express. She said that good communication is a must because most people underestimate just how much of an effect their words and actions have on those around them.

“You make a difference in the life of every kid and adult you come in contact with,” Barker said. “I think you always have to be mindful of how you present yourself and how they look at and perceive you as a human being.”

Although Barker’s time as a principal in Gering is coming to a close, she has plenty of plans and ideas for the future. Many of those plans involve staying involved in her lifelong passion of education in the district she calls home.

“I do think that there are possibilities out there and things that I will be doing. My grandchildren will be attending Lincoln, so I’ll be back to watch things. We’ll travel, too. I like Husker games and we have tickets. We have a second home in Minnesota, so we’ll go there in the summertime. And I’ll be involved in community activities. I’ll stay involved in education in some manner,” she said.

Barker offered some final words of reflection on her career that perfectly illustrate her approach to the role of principal that she filled with distinction for 28 years. To her, there are few jobs more impactful, and she will carry the lessons that she learned throughout her career for the rest of her life.

“In today’s culture, I believe a principal is one of the greatest influencers of the younger generations. It is my hope I have been able to teach, motivate and empower students on how to achieve in the classroom and throughout their lives.

“The satisfaction and personal growth I have experienced being a principal has inspired me beyond words. A serving mentality is one of the greatest gifts a principal can acquire and a gift that has attached itself to my heart. The relationships I’ve built with students, staff, parents, community members, and other administrators are ones I will treasure forever. I was honored to be a principal.”