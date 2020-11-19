Gering, Mitchell students selected as statewide Believers and Achievers

When the NSAA released the 48 2020-21 finalists for their Believers and Achievers program back in September, Mitchell senior Rylan Aguallo became the second student in Mitchell High School history to receive the honor.
“I felt really honored to be the second person in school history to get it,” Aguallo said.
He and Gering senior Quinton Chavez were the two seniors in the Panhandle to be selected as finalists.
The Believers and Achievers program, in partnership with U.S. Bank, highlights Nebraska seniors who go above and beyond in their school activities and academics. Every school in Nebraska, no matter the size, can nominate up to four students from its high school for the program. Students are judged on scholastic achievement, NSAA activity participation, school involvement and community involvement.
Forty-eight seniors from across the state are selected as finalists in the fall. Eight seniors are then chosen from the finalists for a $500 scholarship at a banquet in April.
Aguallo said he thought his participation in multiple athletics, school clubs and community activities while keeping his grades up helped put him in the ring as a finalist.
“The main reason is being a high level student while being a high level athlete at the same time,” he said. “I think that was the main reason I got selected.”
Chavez, a two-time Class B state champion wrestler, also said he felt proud to be selected not only as a finalist, but as a nomination from all the other qualified candidates from Gering High School.
“It was a big honor,” he said.
This program has given many area students to feel honored and supported by their schools and communities, recognizing all the students who were nominated. A total of 18 seniors in the Panhandle were nominated for the program, including four from Gering and four from Scottsbluff.
Chavez was one of the nominations from Gering, along with classmates Trent Davis, Emme Parker and Madeline Wiese. They were selected to represent their school out of about 130 Gering seniors.
“I think there’s like a certain leadership thing behind it too,” Davis said about why they were nominated. “Not only did you have to keep your grades up and participate in varsity athletics at the high school, but I feel like you have to kind of be someone that a lot of other people recognize as a leader in your school.”
The four Scottsbluff students — Gracee Michael, Olivia Taylor, Jamisyn Howard and Benjamin Roberts — were selected by a special committee made up of activities director Dave Hoxworth, assistant principal Matt Huck and two counselors. The four students were chosen among over 200 other classmates.
“I really feel like it’s kind of the high standards that we all hold ourselves to,” Michael said.
Along with filling out a seven page application of their school and community involvement, all the students had to write a 250-300-word citizenship essay about what they would do in the first 100 days as president of the United States. A common theme ran among many of them.
“I talked about, like, bipartisan issues that both sides could easily be on board with,” Roberts said. “Reforming our laws, so that we’re not paying two organizations to do the same thing.”
Parker said, “I kind of tackled it…just talking about how I feel like we’re so polarized right now (and) that we need to have a little bit more unity between our nation.”
Other area students nominated for the Believers and Achievers program and selected as local Believers and Achievers:
Saphina Achi (Alliance)
Kathryn Blankenship (Banner County)
Grace Burry and Megan Cawley (Bayard)
Abigail Bruns, Kelanna Lovell, Alliah Bourne (Gordon-Rushville)
Kenneth Wyland, Danea Hanson (Hemingford)
Hannah Vath (Leyton)
Ilycia Guerue and Jaiden Steiner (Morrill)
Mary Kasten, Brandon Mendoza, McKynna Deeds and Zachary Rotert (Potter-Dix)
Peyton Lewis and Morgan Jaggers (Sidney)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!