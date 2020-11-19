Gering, Mitchell students selected as statewide Believers and Achievers

Chavez, a two-time Class B state champion wrestler, also said he felt proud to be selected not only as a finalist, but as a nomination from all the other qualified candidates from Gering High School.

“It was a big honor,” he said.

This program has given many area students to feel honored and supported by their schools and communities, recognizing all the students who were nominated. A total of 18 seniors in the Panhandle were nominated for the program, including four from Gering and four from Scottsbluff.

Chavez was one of the nominations from Gering, along with classmates Trent Davis, Emme Parker and Madeline Wiese. They were selected to represent their school out of about 130 Gering seniors.

“I think there’s like a certain leadership thing behind it too,” Davis said about why they were nominated. “Not only did you have to keep your grades up and participate in varsity athletics at the high school, but I feel like you have to kind of be someone that a lot of other people recognize as a leader in your school.”