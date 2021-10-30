Gering One Act ready to compete with a quiz comedy

“To be honest, in the beginning of the year, things were kind of slow,” he said. “We needed to find a rhythm and it took a little extra time than normal, but we’re finally getting into things. We’re starting to get cues and lines and everything down. I’m thinking it’ll be fun to watch.”

Jensen said that not only is she the new coach, but her cast and crew are a bit on the younger side, with only a handful of seniors in the nearly 30 students involved. Junior sound director Kamryn Landers said that was also one of the reasons rehearsals might have started a little slow, but she’s feeling confident in where they are at now.

“We have a lot of new members who are first years this year,” she said. “…But I feel like we’re starting to start working together as a team, and so I feel like because of that, it’s coming together a lot nicer.”

Despite it being a bunch of newer people in the play this year, both the coaches and students view the one act team as one big family every year.