Gering parents form group protesting school mask requirements

Regan acknowledged the lack of medical training, telling the Star-Herald she, along with the school board and other district staff, have been working to make decisions based on what other school districts are doing, recommendations from healthcare professionals and the latest data and information.

“I’m not a medical person, so we had to do the best (that we could),” she said. “…It wasn’t a decision made by me alone. It was a lot of consultation with medical (professionals) … and through us working with other districts — what are you going through, what does this look like? — And, of course, the board. I mean, nothing was in isolation about a decision. Personally, I don’t want that responsibility. Really it is, it was a collective agreement of what can we do best to keep kids in school.”

Regan said the decision to mask the freshmen class wasn’t made lightly, knowing that it was made despite meeting the threshold requirements outlined in the school district’s Safe Schools Roadmap.

According to Regan, when three freshmen students in the same classroom all came down with COVID, it was classified by Panhandle Public Health as an “emerging outbreak,” which was different from the thresholds set by the school.

