Gering Public Schools expands bus routes to support after-school opportunities

Gering Public Schools has expanded its evening bus route for junior high and high school students.

In partnership with transportation contractor First Student, Gering is now providing bus services to select high-density Gering neighborhoods each evening.

This change is being made to accommodate growing after-school learning opportunities for Gering students, such as Expanded Learning Opportunities (ELO) Tutoring sessions offered at both GJHS and GHS.

Gering Superintendent Nicole Regan said that the district is dedicated to making these after-school resources available to all students.

"If providing transportation, especially as the weather turns colder, can break down the barrier of a student accessing these additional supports, then we are all in," said Regan.

The district will also launch an evening bus route for elementary schools after the holidays, which will align with new and expanded after-school clubs for K-5 students.

Additionally, Gering Public Schools was able to secure funding for a new after-school snack program, which allows schools to provide free snacks for students at the end of the school day.

Details of bus transportation stops, and schedules were shared last week with families. If a student or family has questions regarding routes or needs additional information, they can contact Director of Business & Finance Stacy Rodriguez at 308-436-3125 or srodriguez@geringschools.net.