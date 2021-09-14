Gering Public Schools hold a vaccine clinic in partnership with HealthyBlue

Only about a month into the school year, Gering Public Schools has already hosted two vaccine clinics and helped to vaccinate over 20 people in the community. Their last clinic, which took place prior to the start of the first home Bulldog football game of the season, had a unique twist to it.
“We decided if we’ve got some natural audiences where activities are happening, that one of the things that we were going to focus on here is just providing that opportunity (to be vaccinated) to our families and students and the general community as well,” GPS Community Engagement Director Jennifer Sibal said. “(I was thinking about) any way we can make it fun and provide some of those incentives for individuals.”
That incentive came up after a conversation with HealthyBlue, a managed care organization that provides Nebraska Medicaid benefits for eligible kids and adults. HealthyBlue wanted to be a part of the clinic.
“I was thinking of what we could do to really highlight both missions,” Sibal said. “Then, as a part of this, I really thought about our health occupations group at the high school, and how could we maybe tie those two missions together.”
The plan was to turn the vaccine clinic into a fundraiser for Gering High School’s HOSA-Future Health Professionals program, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America. For every vaccine administered, HealthyBlue would donate $150 to the program. Audrey Rocheleau, community relations representative for HealthyBlue, said partnering on something like this falls right in line with the organization’s mission.
“We had heard that Gering schools was going to do a vaccination clinic at the football game, so we (HealthyBlue) wanted to help sponsor that for our community,” she said. “…We just think that the HOSA program is a great program to have for our youth, and HealthyBlue just wants to support the community. So, we were just excited to do it to partner with them on this project.”
The clinic raised $900 for Gering HOSA, having distributed vaccines to six people, Rocheleau said. Sibal said that every vaccine counts.
“Yesterday (Sept. 13), I saw a public health press release that they announced we’re (Scotts Bluff County) now up to 40% vaccinated, so to be a very small part of growing that number in our community, I think is pretty cool,” she said.
GPS and HealthyBlue have already been talking about continuing the partnership with additional vaccine clinics, including flu shot clinics. The main objective overall for both institutions is to help Nebraskans be healthy.
“This collaborative effort of Healthy Blue Nebraska and local high schools in the Panhandle is so important as we attempt to reach all corners of the state,” Robert B. Rhodes, chief medical officer of Healthy Blue, said in a statement. “This vaccine clinic will potentially help save lives and keep Nebraskans living their day to day lives, rather than sick from COVID and its variants. We thank the community for their partnership.”
Sibal said, “It was a fun way to really recognize the mission of HealthyBlue, but also the mission of education and really aligning it to that healthcare career pathway at the high school … We’ll continue to look for those natural audiences where large groups of people are coming together and offering that if people are interested. We just really appreciate that partnership and to be able to incentivize it in a fun way for our students. We really thank HealthyBlue.”