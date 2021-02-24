Gering Public Schools launches pre-kindergarten, kindergarten registration

GERING — For dozens of Gering kids, their time as a student in Gering Public Schools began Wednesday.

That’s because Gering Public Schools launched its annual pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration with in-person registration.

The event looked a little different this year. Booths were spread out across the Gering Civic Center to reduce the chance of coronavirus spread, according to the district’s Director of Communications Jennifer Sibal.

“We’re really limiting the number of people in our buildings,” Sibal said. “This allows us to do (the in-person registration) in a COVID-friendly way.”

COVID-19’s influence extended beyond the registration event.

For one, COVID-19 has forced the district to reckon with its finances. Over the school year, GPS has made multiple decisions to cut costs including an offer to older teachers to retire early. Through it all, school board members have repeatedly professed the value of the preschool program.

On several occasions, Board President BJ Peters lauded the program, saying it was a key to increasing the district's enrollment.