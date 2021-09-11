Gering Public Schools remembers 9/11

“Hey look another wormy!” school resource officer Chris Burgman yelled out to the screams of nearby students and the laughter of others.

It’s these fun interactions with children that Burgman said he loves about his job.

“Any time we can positively interact with the community is always a blessing, and being able to come out to a situation such as this, and see the young kids out here doing such good things for their community and their school is a wonderful change of pace,” he said. “… Just have a little bit of fun with the kids — that’s a good thing that this community allows us to do. They allow us to be a part of the community, and they welcome us, and we, as officers, greatly appreciate that from the community.”

Officer Travis Enlow echoed that sentiment.

“It’s always fun to be involved with kid stuff,” he said. “It’s always a nice change of pace from some of the stuff we deal with. Kids are kids, and they’re always kids. It’s fun being around here.”

For the third officer in attendance, John Starke, it was a proud moment to see his elementary school doing something so significant for not just first responders, but for the children as well.