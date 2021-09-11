Gering Public Schools remembers 9/11

Despite not being alive 20 years ago, Northfield second graders helped plant memorial flowers in front of their school on Friday, Sept. 10, in honor of the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
To make the morning extra special, three Gering police officers and Police Chief George Holthus joined them in the planting, which was led by Amy Seiler, Gering director of parks / recreation & leisure services.
A statement written by Northfield second grade teachers Carol Propp and Alynn Peters and Principal John Wiedeman explained the significance of the activity. It said:
“Twenty years ago, after 9/11, New York City went crazy planting yellow daffodils and other yellow flowers. These were to honor the people who died and the courageous heroes who helped during this tough time in our nation’s history. So, 20 years later, in 2021, we, as a second grade class, wanted to plant flowers to honor the men and women who passed on that day or were rescuing and working at Ground Zero too. The flowers planted by the people of New York made their community a fresh sunshiny place that would also never forget. … We want to make our school a sunshiny place as well, one that will never forget 9-11.”
Using yellow flowers donated by Dirt Stix, nearly 40 second graders were able to honor the lost lives of 9/11 and also make the front of their elementary school building a “sunshiny” place. As adults dug up holes around a few trees and the school sign, groups of four and five second graders took the flowers out of their containers, teased their roots and planted them in their new homes. They made plenty of wormy and squirmy friends along the way.
“Hey look another wormy!” school resource officer Chris Burgman yelled out to the screams of nearby students and the laughter of others.
It’s these fun interactions with children that Burgman said he loves about his job.
“Any time we can positively interact with the community is always a blessing, and being able to come out to a situation such as this, and see the young kids out here doing such good things for their community and their school is a wonderful change of pace,” he said. “… Just have a little bit of fun with the kids — that’s a good thing that this community allows us to do. They allow us to be a part of the community, and they welcome us, and we, as officers, greatly appreciate that from the community.”
Officer Travis Enlow echoed that sentiment.
“It’s always fun to be involved with kid stuff,” he said. “It’s always a nice change of pace from some of the stuff we deal with. Kids are kids, and they’re always kids. It’s fun being around here.”
For the third officer in attendance, John Starke, it was a proud moment to see his elementary school doing something so significant for not just first responders, but for the children as well.
“I felt good that we’re still remembering 9/11 with our youth today. These kids weren’t alive for it, but I’m glad and appreciative that it’s been instilled on them that that was an important moment in our history,” he said. “Also, having gone to Northfield is pretty special to come back and see where I came from, and it makes me really happy and glad to be a part of the community.”
This yellow flowers activity wasn’t the only way GPS students honored local first responders in memory of 9/11. The junior high family consumer science class baked large batches of goodies Friday morning to give to the Gering police department, fire department and Scotts Bluff County communications center to thank them for their important work.
The high school also honored the military during the first home football game Friday night, admitting all veterans and active military into the game for free, pausing for a moment of silence in remembrance of 9/11 and the Gering Public Schools Foundation donating money to the American Legion honor guard, who presents the colors for every game.