Gering’s production of ‘Wizard of Oz’ takes the stage this week

Senior Kayle Morris, who plays Aunt Em and Glinda the Good Witch, said she thinks that after these last few rehearsals, she and her cast mates will be ready to perform for the public.

“We’ve gotten really far in the past few weeks,” she said. “I think we’re going to be ready after these next few practices. I think we are going to be exceptionally ready. We’re going to do what we can, which I think we’ve improved a lot.”

Their improvement comes from many of the students’ dedication to the show, Muggli said. She always appreciates how much time the students put in, and how much the parents let them commit.

“We spend more time with the kids than their parents do, so it will be nice for them to see what they’ve been working so hard on,” she said. “The dedication of the kids in the show is something pretty extraordinary. … The things they give up and the commitment that students and parents bring, it takes a village. (They) just need to be commended for sticking with it and making sure it’s important and following through with commitments.”

Muggli said she is most looking forward to the magic — not just the magic of Oz, but of theater in general.