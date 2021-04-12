Gering’s production of ‘Wizard of Oz’ takes the stage this week

After two years of sitting on the same show to introduce the renovated auditorium, Gering High School students are ready to show exactly what “no place like home” means with their musical production of “Wizard of Oz” next week.
Directors Shelly Muggli and Andy Stobel said the students’ excitement is rubbing off as they finish perfecting last minute details before opening night on Thursday, April 15.
“You get excited because they get excited,” Muggli said. “It’s just mirroring their excitement to finally get to perform after working on it for two years. I think that’s awesome.”
Stobel said, “It’s always an exciting time because the final few pieces of the puzzle are coming together. Once we have costumes and then we add make up and then we add microphones and we have all the special effects, it really starts to feel like an actual show. What makes that fun is it really elevates the kids’ performance because now everything slightly feels real. So, they get more excited, and it’s just kind of a contagious excitement.”
The night of Thursday, April 8, was the Gering crew’s first dress rehearsal, revealing little things like costume changes, technology and staging that need to be fine-tuned before public performance. That’s show business, Muggli said.
“The devil’s in the details,” she said. “We have to make sure all the little things are tweaked and put together.”
Senior Kayle Morris, who plays Aunt Em and Glinda the Good Witch, said she thinks that after these last few rehearsals, she and her cast mates will be ready to perform for the public.
“We’ve gotten really far in the past few weeks,” she said. “I think we’re going to be ready after these next few practices. I think we are going to be exceptionally ready. We’re going to do what we can, which I think we’ve improved a lot.”
Their improvement comes from many of the students’ dedication to the show, Muggli said. She always appreciates how much time the students put in, and how much the parents let them commit.
“We spend more time with the kids than their parents do, so it will be nice for them to see what they’ve been working so hard on,” she said. “The dedication of the kids in the show is something pretty extraordinary. … The things they give up and the commitment that students and parents bring, it takes a village. (They) just need to be commended for sticking with it and making sure it’s important and following through with commitments.”
Muggli said she is most looking forward to the magic — not just the magic of Oz, but of theater in general.
“The magic of what theater brings is what is the most exciting part for me,” she said. “Just to sit and watch the kids do magic on stage and for the community and parents to see it.”
For Stobel, that magic is enhanced with a live audience, and after two years without a performance, he is excited to see the energy a live audience will bring to the show.
“What I’m looking forward to most is having the energy of an audience, a live audience in the house, that the kids’ can feed off of,” he said. “The kids have worked very hard to put on a great show, so we really encourage people to buy tickets and come out and support the cast because it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The show will run April 15-17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. For an additional $15, spectators at the Friday and Saturday shows can attend a Wizard of Oz dinner prior to the performances. They take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Gering High School Commons, and the menu consists of “Click Your Heals” bruschetta crostini, “Emerald City” bacon-wrapped asparagus, “Cowardly” Caprese salad, “Scarecrow’s” stuffed chicken and “Ruby Red” fruit tart.
Tickets for the show and the meal can be purchased at geringschools.net.