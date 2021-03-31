Gering School Board announces preschool expansion at Northfield

“We have students that are Head Start eligible, our Gering Public Schools teachers serve that education need, and they (Head Start) serve the social need for the home and family,” Olsen said.

Head Start director Donna Jenne said she looks forward to the growing partnership with the school district.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This was a first-year partnership with Gering Public Schools,” she said. “We partnered at Lincoln this year, and we are excited to continue that partnership with their expansion at Northfield.”

Northfield principal John Wiedeman said the idea isn’t to take away from other area preschools and daycares, but to come alongside them and work together.

“We want to work within the community in a broader sense. We want to be part of the early childhood conversation, the early childhood provider pool, just so that our kids have access to quality early childhood education,” he said, “…not to take their business or to take their kids but really to come alongside them and make it a collaborative community wide effort.”