Gering school board approves $27.8 million budget

Gering Public Schools Board of Education members approved a 2.2% increase in the total district budget Monday, Sept. 14.

The total budget grew to $27,892,889 for the 2020-21 school year, compared to $27,327,900 last year.

Business Manager Tim Meisner said the increase is a kind of cushion for growth the district might experience during the 2020-21 school year. He said he doesn’t necessarily plan to use the total amount budgeted but it is there just in case so he wouldn’t have to amend the budget down the road if it comes to that.

“There’s uncertainty in the air right now,” Meisner said. “We’re not 100% sure how this year is going to go, and years down the road.”

Meisner mentioned at the meeting that state aid has also decreased by roughly $300,000 due to the completion of the new high school building. He said that the state gives a little extra allowance for two years when building a new building, and this year is the year that allowance ended.

The board also discussed enrollment as playing a role in a decrease in state aid, although this year’s estimated enrollment has stayed relatively the same as last year. The exact enrollment numbers of the district are not available until the end of the month. Meisner said Gering Public Schools has seen an overall enrollment decrease trend over the past seven years.

The board also approved the final tax request at the Monday meeting. The general fund tax rate increased by 1% from 1.04 to 1.05. The total tax rate hardly moved, increasing to 1.299995 from 1.292098.