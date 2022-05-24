Gering school board approves tennis court bid

The Gering Board of Education approved a construction bid for its long-awaited tennis courts resurfacing at Gering High School.

Three companies made bids. A bid from Mark Chrisman Trucking Inc. was around $180,000. A bid from Paul Reed Construction bid came in at about $217,000 and a third bid from Anderson-Shaw Construction bid was placed at just over $227,000. As the Mark Chrisman bid was the lowest, that was the one the board accepted.

Jack Baker of the Scottsbluff-based architecture company Baker and Associates said he had confidence in the Mark Chrisman company completing the work.

Baker said his company was working with Renner Sports to design the court and prepare it for construction. They would handle everything outside the fences while Renner would work on the inside.

He also said his company had hired a geotechnical firm to check the soil contents and that at least three feet of solid soil was needed underneath the court.

“What Renner wants, and what you truly should have, for a tennis court surface is a north-south slope of 1% so they’re all on one plane across,” he told the board.

He added that the biggest factor driving up cost would be the import and export of soil. Baker said the final grade of the slope will match the west side sidewalk and have a slight ramp on the east side. There will also be room to put in bleachers or lawn chairs.

Board president B.J. Peters asked about a timeframe. Baker responded by saying that Renner Sports can’t do any work until the site is prepared, which he plans to finish by early July at the latest.

It would cost close to $500,000 to complete the project, which Peters said was within range of the board’s budget.

Nicole Regan, Gering Public Schools superintendent, also provided an update on the board’s HVAC bids. The first bid came from Snell Services Inc., who didn’t think they could complete the project in full. They later partnered with Anderson-Shaw Construction.

“With Anderson-Shaw and Snell, they were going to come together (with) Anderson-Shaw being the general contractor (and) Snell actually having the materials,” she said. However, as of Friday, she said Anderson-Shaw had asked for more time. Regan was confident the companies could complete the contract, but they’d have to go through another bid phase.

“I just hope at the end of the day we’ll have a nice HVAC system at the junior high,” Peters said.

The meeting concluded with the board determining the language of contracts for various types of employees. They made the language more consistent between 260-day administrator contracts and those working less than 260 days, as well as exempt, or salaried, classified contracts and non-exempt, or hourly, classified contracts.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.