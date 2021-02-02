Gering School Board approves voluntary severance package for teachers nearing retirement

GERING — The Gering Public Schools Board of Education approved a voluntary severance package to provide incentives for teachers to retire early.

The voluntary severance package is meant to reduce Gering Public Schools’ budget by giving teachers nearing retirement the option to retire early. Gering Public Schools faces rising personnel costs due to COVID-19 and a financial crisis brought on by a years-long enrollment slide, BJ Peters, board of education president, said.

“This program — on a voluntary basis — now allows teachers to take a look at that. And it will allow us to maybe lower our total number of staff,” Peters said.

The ultimate goal of the VSP is to allow teachers who are considering retiring in the next few years to retire at the end of the school year, district spokesperson Jennifer Sibal said.

“The biggest issue, if you’re younger than 65, is you still have to buy health insurance. So this would give them some financial means to maybe cover some of that cost and still take advantage of the early retirement.”