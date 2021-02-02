Gering School Board approves voluntary severance package for teachers nearing retirement

GERING — The Gering Public Schools Board of Education approved a voluntary severance package to provide incentives for teachers to retire early.
The voluntary severance package is meant to reduce Gering Public Schools’ budget by giving teachers nearing retirement the option to retire early. Gering Public Schools faces rising personnel costs due to COVID-19 and a financial crisis brought on by a years-long enrollment slide, BJ Peters, board of education president, said.
“This program — on a voluntary basis — now allows teachers to take a look at that. And it will allow us to maybe lower our total number of staff,” Peters said.
The ultimate goal of the VSP is to allow teachers who are considering retiring in the next few years to retire at the end of the school year, district spokesperson Jennifer Sibal said.
“The biggest issue, if you’re younger than 65, is you still have to buy health insurance. So this would give them some financial means to maybe cover some of that cost and still take advantage of the early retirement.”
Under state statute (also called Rule of 85) teachers who are at least 55 years old and have 30 years of teaching experience are eligible to retire with full benefits. The minimum age for the Rule of 85 is 60 for teachers hired after July 1, 2018.
Gering’s VSP allows teachers nearing that point to retire early as if they’re retiring under the Rule of 85.
GPS Business Manager Tim Meisner said the district set aside $280,000 to pay for the program.
“There’s still some expense on our part of having the payout of this program,” Peters said.
The school board also extended the timeline for retirement at the end of this school year. The previous deadline was Feb. 1. The board extended that deadline to March 19. Peters said this change was meant to allow teachers time to consider taking the severance package.
“It’s kind of a one-time deal,” Peters said. “We’re doing it for just this next school year.”
He said the next step was to inform teachers of their options. He said a handful had already applied for the early retirement.
Budget Problems
Gering Public Schools budget suffers from a revenue problem, according to Meisner and the district’s Interim Superintendent Gary Cooper.
GPS is the second-largest school district in the Panhandle. However, it has significantly less property tax revenue compared to Scottsbluff Public Schools, the area’s largest district.
“We’re what they call a property-poor district,” Cooper said. “(We’ve) got a lot of students, but not much property to provide the educational funding.”
Instead of depending on property tax to pay teachers and other expenses, Gering depends on state funding via the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act or TEEOSA. That money is based on student headcount. The more students who attend Gering schools, the more money they get from the state.
As enrollment in Gering Public Schools declined, so have state dollars. That put Gering in a difficult position even as the district sought to update its buildings and curriculum.
Then came COVID-19.
Like many school districts in Nebraska, Gering elected to hold class in-person. While officials have cited the benefit of face-to-face learning, it’s come at an increased cost especially when virus cases reach high levels in the community.
“It’s caught everybody off guard and our expenditures have increased,” Cooper said.
The virus forced Gering to purchase chemicals for disinfecting surfaces. The big budgetary hit came from sick leave and substitutes, Cooper said.