Gering school board begins superintendent search

The board tentatively scheduled a meeting for Nov. 23 at noon to discuss the candidates, decide who to interview and finalize interview questions. The board will interview four candidates on Nov. 30, Dec. 1, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

The board also set a meeting for Oct 27 at noon to meet with stakeholder groups such as building principals, central office staff, and parents and community members. The board also decided that high school students would be allowed to speak with the search team as well.

“I think there’s a value in talking to students. That’s a perspective we’d like to hear,” Peters said.

One place that possible candidates won’t see the advertisement for the position is the Omaha World-Herald. At the recommendation of Director of Search Service Shari Becker, the board decided not to advertise in the state’s largest, most circulated newspaper because past advertisements hadn’t yielded applicants.

Becker said that her office had recently done an internal survey to find out where applicants heard about the position.

“Out of 100 applicants, we had nobody who listed the World-Herald. So I wouldn’t necessarily recommend that we do an ad in the World-Herald,” Becker said.