Gering school board interviews Lincoln Public School administrator for superintendent job

A seven-hour drive was followed by an all-day interview for Nicole Regan — the second candidate interviewed for the Gering Public School’s superintendent position.
Regan is one of four finalists for the Gering Public Schools superintendent job after Bob Hastings left the position in 2019.
Regan, originally from Wisconsin, is the director of recruitment and supervisor of special programs personnel and human resources at Lincoln Public Schools. She’s also worked for 10 years as coordinator of secondary personnel for Omaha Public Schools, dean of students at Central High School and principal at Highland Elementary.
She received her undergraduate degree in elementary education from Creighton University, her master’s in K-12 education administration from the University of Nebraska-Omaha (UNO) and her doctorate in education administration from UNO. Regan is the only woman selected by the school board when it reduced the candidate pool from 13 candidates to four.
Though she’s spent much of the last 20 years adjacent to superintendents at the state’s largest districts, Regan has never held the position herself. She told the Star-Herald that’s one of the reasons she applied for the position.
She said she was impressed with Gering after learning about the opening early.
“Anyone with recruitment knows that if you really want to capture great talent, you recruit early,” Regan said. “You get the message out there to see what candidates are interested in your district.”
She said the size of the district is also exciting. Gering is a class B school with about 2,000 students and 300 staff, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.
“They’ve got great systems in place,” Regan said.
If she were hired, she said she’d be at Gering for as long as they’d have her.
“I don’t move around much. I’ve only been in two districts my entire career,” Regan said.
She’s not running away from a position, she said. Instead, Regan is looking to put the bookend on her career by leading Gering.
“I’m kind of at the peak of my career,” Regan said. “ I hope that it can be something that can last for as long as Gering Public Schools would want me.”
After interviewing and mingling with Gering teachers and administrators, Regan ended her day at the Gering Civic Center with the school board.
She told the board that applying at Gering was an easy decision to make.
“When I looked at Gering, I thought, 'what a well-tuned system you have,'” she said. “There was never a question of should I (apply).”
She pointed to staff as a major positive for Gering as well as the systems in place.
“You are a destination district of choice,” Regan said.
One place Regan pointed to a place to improve was test scores.
“It’s not quite at the state average of success for literacy, science and math, but you have the potential there,” she said.
While the school board levied dozens of questions at Regan over the hours-long interview, one noteworthy moment stemmed from a question regarding making unpopular decisions.
Regan gave the example of a massive $20 million budget cut at Lincoln Public Schools. She said that, with a cut of that size, personnel costs have to be reduced. That means reducing the number of staff and potentially teachers.
Board president BJ Peters gave a follow-up question, asking how Regan would go about explaining the school finances to the general public.
“It’s a lot of charts and Powerpoints,” Regan said.
The board continued to press on this issue. Board member Brent Holliday asked Regan how she would handle controversial decisions.
Regan gave another example from Lincoln Public Schools regarding mask mandates. She said that it was heartbreaking to see divisiveness from staff and community members in that district and again emphasized that it’s critical to explain why a decision is made.
The school board will interview Troy Unzicker on Wednesday. Unzicker is a Gering High School graduate and the current superintendent for Alliance Public Schools. His interview is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center and is open to the public.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!