Gering school board narrows candidate list from 12 to 4

GERING — The Gering Public School Board of Education narrowed the list of 12 superintendent candidates to four on Monday.

The four superintendents — whose names have not yet been released — are scheduled for interviews with the board on the week of Nov. 30.

Gering is looking to fill the slot vacated by Bob Hastings earlier this year. Hastings took a job in the Kearney Public School system over the summer. Gary Cooper filled the position of Gering’s superintendent on an interim bases.

The successful candidate who takes over the area’s second-largest school district will inherit a district reshaped by COVID-19. Since the pandemic, GPS has created an online alternative option to class. It’s budget has also been impacted by the virus.

The board also decided on over a dozen questions for the four candidates. Each candidate will spend the day with district staff until the evening. At 6:30 p.m., the candidate will join the school board at the Gering Civic Center. The interviews are open to the public. Those meetings are preceded by a session closed to the public where the board can discuss information that may damage the reputation of the candidates.

The school board hopes to have a candidate chosen and a contract finalized by the Dec.14 meeting, the last of the year.

