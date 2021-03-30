 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gering school board OKs 11 early teacher retirements
0 comments
top story

Gering school board OKs 11 early teacher retirements

{{featured_button_text}}
Gering school board votes to end block schedule

Gering Public Schools Board of Education President BJ Peters reviewing the agenda before the March 30 meeting.

 JUSTIN GARCIA/Star-Herald

President Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci gave us a better sense of when children may be vaccinated."For high school students, it looks like they will be available to get vaccinated in the beginning of the fall, very likely for the full term," said Fauci. "With regard to children, we're doing an age de-escalation study in elementary school children from 12 to nine, nine to six, six to two and six month to two years. We anticipate we'll have enough data to be able to vaccinate these younger children by the first quarter of 2022."The Biden Administration will hold a summit next week on how to reopen schools. Dr. Walensky, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and First Lady Jill Biden will attend.

The Gering Public Schools Board of Education approved the early retirement of 11 teachers on Tuesday as part of its voluntary severance program.

The school board implemented the program to incentivize older teachers to retire early. That way, the district could lower personnel costs and avoid more controversial measures.

Gering school board votes to end block schedule

“I hope that the staff and the community also recognize that this is a means of avoiding (forced layoffs),” school board member Mary Winn said before voting on the measure.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In all, interim Superintendent Gary Cooper said the move will save the district about $650,000 next year.

During the Tuesday meeting, board member Brent Holliday asked Cooper how many teachers would’ve retired if the early retirement option weren’t available. Cooper estimated just two teachers would have retired this year.

Peters said the district hoped to save at least $500,000 from the program when they launched it earlier this year.

“I think we’ve accomplished that without sacrificing student learning,” he said.

All Nebraska babies born in 2020 to receive $50 contribution from state for educational expenses

In all, three Lincoln Elementary teachers, three Geil Elementary teachers, three Gering High School teachers, two junior high teachers and a Northfield teacher were on the list. Some teachers taught at multiple schools. All but two of the teachers were women.

0 comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Justin Garcia is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9044 or justin.garcia@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News