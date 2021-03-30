Gering school board OKs 11 early teacher retirements

The Gering Public Schools Board of Education approved the early retirement of 11 teachers on Tuesday as part of its voluntary severance program.

The school board implemented the program to incentivize older teachers to retire early. That way, the district could lower personnel costs and avoid more controversial measures.

“I hope that the staff and the community also recognize that this is a means of avoiding (forced layoffs),” school board member Mary Winn said before voting on the measure.

In all, interim Superintendent Gary Cooper said the move will save the district about $650,000 next year.

During the Tuesday meeting, board member Brent Holliday asked Cooper how many teachers would’ve retired if the early retirement option weren’t available. Cooper estimated just two teachers would have retired this year.

Peters said the district hoped to save at least $500,000 from the program when they launched it earlier this year.

“I think we’ve accomplished that without sacrificing student learning,” he said.