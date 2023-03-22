The Gering Public Schools Board of Education recognized dozens of students for recent outstanding accomplishments at its regular meeting on Monday evening.

Gering Harmony, which received the highest ranking of gold at both the Chase County and Alliance Show Choir competitions, was honored by the board alongside their director Andrea Tritt.

The following students are members of the triumphant Harmony squad: Kylie Backus, Aiden Bell, Aphia Boyd, Hannah Boyd, Jaylei Cervantes, John Coakley, Gavin De Los Santos, Braden Deal, Aspen Elsen, Dawson Elsen, Tyler Fogle, Destiny Gonzales, Emily Hutton, Maddux Janecek, Jaleigh Kumm, Natalie Laws, Dominic Marostica, Samuel Martindale, Mitch Moravec, Isaiah Murillo, Kaitlyn Peterson, Natalia Reinmuth, Grady Robbins, Maddie Seiler, Noah Sentelle, Emily Shepherd and Wyatt Soule.

The board also recognized HOSA member Guri Hayer for a strong performance at HOSA state competition. Hayer placed second in Medical Math, in addition to being selected as the 2023-2024 Nebraska HOSA president and becoming a National Geographic learning General Chemistry Champion.

Boys and girls wrestling state qualifiers, Seacats swimming state participants, and the State Speech Champion Bulldog Barkers were also recognized at the meeting. Members of the board voiced their pride and support for the students and sponsors who made the multitude of accomplishments possible.

“This doesn’t just happen,” board Vice President BJ Peters said. “The amount of work that went into every one of those young people — regardless of the activity — they worked their tails off to get up here on this stage and earn those honors. Kudos to everyone that was involved.”

Other business for the board included the approval of a 4-year contract copier bid from Eakes Office Supply for the monthly amount of $4,891.02. Eakes Office Supply — a local company — offered the most competitive bid while also guaranteeing the most expedient service due to the company’s proximity to the district’s buildings.

The next meeting of the Gering Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled for Monday, April 17 at 6 p.m. in the Gering City Council Chambers.