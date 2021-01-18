 Skip to main content
Gering school board reelects Peters as President
BJ Peters

BJ Peters.

 Lauren Brant/StarHerald

A familiar face will head the Gering School Board.

BJ Peters was reelected as president of the Gering Public Schools’ Board of Education.

Peters was nominated by board member Mary Winn and went unchallenged. He was reelected with the unanimous support of the board.

“I appreciate your guys’ support,” Peters said. “Hopefully, this will be a more normal calendar year.”

Over the last year, Gering schools has struggled against two problems — COVID-19 and a waning budget.

Despite being the Panhandle’s second largest school district, Gering’s budget (about $28 million) is significantly smaller to neighbor and rival Scottbluff (about $51 million.) COVID-19 has also occasionally sidelined teachers and students. It’s also raised personal cost as the district is forced to find and pay for additional substitute teachers, according to central office administrators.

While the Board of Education doesn’t oversee classroom or building activity, they are responsible for legislating policy, such as the district’s COVID-19 response.

Peters has been on the board for over 16 years. He also works at ESU-13 as director of technology/distance learning/media. Peters leads a board that it’s members describe as a team. During the 2020 Gering Public Schools Board of Education election cycle, Peters and two of his board members went unchallenged.

Brain Copsey was reelected as the board’s vice-president.

The meeting also featured a community presentation where building administrators and students thanks board members for their leadership on the board.

“We don’t do this to get a pat on the back, but this makes it all worth it,” Peters said.

Reporter

Justin Garcia is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9044 or justin.garcia@starherald.com.

