Gering school board reviews superintendent evaluation, prepares for upcoming school year

The Gering Public Schools Board of Education conducted its second evaluation of Superintendent Nicole Regan at the Monday, June 20 board meeting.

Board president B.J. Peters told the Star-Herald the board discussed Regan’s evaluation in general terms before they voted to approve it.

“By statute, new superintendents are required to be evaluated twice during their first year of service,” Peters said.

The board conducted the first evaluation six months from Regan’s date of hire and then on Monday. From this point forward, the board will conduct an annual review.

Vice President Brian Copsey said the board uses a Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) tool where board members and the superintendent complete an online questionnaire, which is then compiled into a report for the board to compare how the superintendent evaluates herself compared to the board members.

“It’s called the NASB 360 evaluation tool, so the superintendent does a self-evaluation,” Copsey said. “It’s typically on a five-point scale and it is on a range of topics. They group it like curriculum, policy, community engagement and then there is room for comments.”

The evaluation tool looks at eight different categories that include budget, policy, mission/vision, educational leadership, organizational leadership, community relations, professional leadership and board and superintendent relationships.

Peters said the board “is pleased to recognize growing opportunities for students and increased fiscal sustainability this year under Dr. Regan’s leadership.”

Copsey said Regan’s review was one of the best reviews he recalls.

The board did not enter into closed section to address areas of concern as the evaluation was positive.

“We’re able to see how they view themselves in certain areas and if they see areas they need to grow in then we need to help provide them support whether it be training, leadership, mentorship or policy or governance,” Copsey said.

A common area for growth identified is legislative issues, Copsey said.

“That’s always an area where we see potential growth,” he said. “We would like to be more engaged in legislative issues and time away from the district traveling to Lincoln. Thankfully, the last few superintendents we’ve had are engaged in GNSA (Greater Nebraska Schools Association) legislative group and they do make those trips to Lincoln.”

The board likes to review the superintendent’s evaluation in June ahead of its board retreat where they identify priorities for the upcoming school year. The board met Thursday for the retreat at the Wildcat Hills, where they heard a presentation from Steve Joel, a former Lincoln administrator who has helped facilitate discussion among the board about the direction and priorities for the district the past few years.

“The board is able to have some open discussion and strategic planning on things we want to focus on this year and pinpoint those down into three or four action plan points,” Copsey said. “He’s a great facilitator to do this.”

While the board took no action Thursday, those discussion items will be presented during the July board meeting.

