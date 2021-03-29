Gering school board to vote on schedule change

GERING — After weeks of debate, the Gering Public School Board of Education plans to vote informally on the block scheduling issue, according to board president BJ Peters.

The special meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 12 p.m., at the Gering Public Schools Central Office. The school board will also review candidates who applied for the voluntary severance program or voluntary layoffs.

“The main reason for Tuesday’s meeting is to review applications of that voluntary program that we put together last month,” Peters said in an interview on Friday. “We will be reviewing the applications and taking basically the administrative recommendation on which ones to accept.”

This will be the second special meeting of the month as Gering seeks to improve its financial outlook ahead of the 2021 school year. A combination of declining enrollment, less money from the state and increased personnel costs relating to COVID-19 placed the Panhandles second-largest school district in a vice.

In February, the district implemented a voluntary severance program. The VSP allows staff who are nearing retirement to retire early. The hope, according to district officials, is that enough teachers will retire, reducing the personnel costs to a more manageable level.