Gering school board votes to end block schedule

Next school year, block scheduling at Gering High school will be a thing of the past.

On Tuesday, the Gering Board of Education voted 5-1 in support of the administration’s efforts to move to a modified-traditional schedule with some single-period classes and some two-period classes.

“Our block schedule has become very inefficient,” Board President BJ Peters said before voting to change the scheduling. “It’s not been used effectively.”

Board member Brady Shaul was the lone vote against the measure. Shaul said he voted against because he was concerned the change would hurt vocational and technical programs.

“(Vocational and technical programs) will suffer if this is not carried out correctly,” he said.

Specifically, Shaul said he was concerned traditional scheduling with shorter class periods limits hands-on time vocational and technical students need. These programs are near and dear to his heart. In addition to working in the industry, Shaul said he’s a product of Gering’s vocational and technical programs.

“I don’t want those (programs) to die,” Shaul said. “I’m not saying they’ll literally die, but I just don’t want them to suffer the way that I kind of see that they could.”