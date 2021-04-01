Gering school board votes to end block schedule

Next school year, block scheduling at Gering High school will be a thing of the past.
On Tuesday, the Gering Board of Education voted 5-1 in support of the administration’s efforts to move to a modified-traditional schedule with some single-period classes and some two-period classes.
“Our block schedule has become very inefficient,” Board President BJ Peters said before voting to change the scheduling. “It’s not been used effectively.”
Board member Brady Shaul was the lone vote against the measure. Shaul said he voted against because he was concerned the change would hurt vocational and technical programs.
“(Vocational and technical programs) will suffer if this is not carried out correctly,” he said.
Specifically, Shaul said he was concerned traditional scheduling with shorter class periods limits hands-on time vocational and technical students need. These programs are near and dear to his heart. In addition to working in the industry, Shaul said he’s a product of Gering’s vocational and technical programs.
“I don’t want those (programs) to die,” Shaul said. “I’m not saying they’ll literally die, but I just don’t want them to suffer the way that I kind of see that they could.”
The move comes after weeks of debate in public forums, parent surveys and board meetings regarding the block schedule. Over that time, administrators and school board members in support espoused the opportunities they say a traditional schedule will allow.
Specifically, they say it’ll provide growth in the career academies and more dual credit access through Western Nebraska Community College. However, many parents in opposition said the change levies additional homework on students.
School board members were not swayed by the argument. In fact, board member and former Gering teacher Mary Winn said she was concerned teachers used the additional class time as homework time. She said the original purpose of the move wasn’t homework but about in-class learning.
Winn, who was a teacher when the high school went to a block schedule, said she supported the change then.
“But I know, hearing year after year after year, from the math and foreign language teachers, and from the band instructor how hard it was to have any kind of continuity,” she said.
Board member Brent Holliday also disagreed with homework in class. Holliday gave an anecdote about when he questioned a teacher who didn’t give homework. Holliday said he was given a report about the negative effects of homework on disadvantaged families.
“And so I understood that report but it also made me think ‘Well, what about everybody?” Holliday said.
While administrators and school board members praised the opportunities available with a traditional schedule, the decision will also impact the district budget.
Traditional schedules are cheaper because teachers educate more students during the day.GHS Principal Rocky Schneider said the move will save the district $240,000 to $400,000 a year.
The dual credit opportunities, budgetary implications and in-class homework discussions were not enough to assuage Shaul’s concerns over the future of vocational and technical programs. By the end of the meeting, Shaul’s concerns were shared by the whole board.
“I want to make darn sure that we don’t forget the guys out in the shop because it’s critical,” Peters said. “I have a son that blossomed in that program, and is out-earning anybody in his entire family right now because of it.”
Interim superintendent Gary Cooper said protecting those classes comes down to principals prioritizing them when designing schedules.
“Some courses will be one period, other courses will be two periods,” Cooper said, referring to classes that require more time. “You just have to make sure you plan for them in your schedule.”