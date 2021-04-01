Gering school board votes to end block schedule

“And so I understood that report but it also made me think ‘Well, what about everybody?” Holliday said.

While administrators and school board members praised the opportunities available with a traditional schedule, the decision will also impact the district budget.

Traditional schedules are cheaper because teachers educate more students during the day.GHS Principal Rocky Schneider said the move will save the district $240,000 to $400,000 a year.

The dual credit opportunities, budgetary implications and in-class homework discussions were not enough to assuage Shaul’s concerns over the future of vocational and technical programs. By the end of the meeting, Shaul’s concerns were shared by the whole board.

“I want to make darn sure that we don’t forget the guys out in the shop because it’s critical,” Peters said. “I have a son that blossomed in that program, and is out-earning anybody in his entire family right now because of it.”

Interim superintendent Gary Cooper said protecting those classes comes down to principals prioritizing them when designing schedules.

“Some courses will be one period, other courses will be two periods,” Cooper said, referring to classes that require more time. “You just have to make sure you plan for them in your schedule.”

