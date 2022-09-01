Gering school district anticipates $160,000 reduction in state aid

Gering Public Schools will hold a budget hearing on Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. where the public can voice their support or opposition to the budget in front of the school board. The budget hearing will take place at the Gering High School Freshman Academy.

GPS Director of Business and Finance Stacy Rodriguez told the Star-Herald district officials anticipate a decline in state aid for the upcoming school year. The district’s tax asking will not change.

“Our levy will remain unchanged for the coming year and our state aid is being reduced by $160,518 over last year,” she said.

With the decrease in state aid, Rodriguez noted the main challenge in compiling the budget was balancing the priorities of all the stakeholders.

“It’s important to balance the priorities of the Board of Education, district and school leadership and the needs of students, while being a strong steward of taxpayer dollars,” Rodriguez said.

As part of that process, she said district personnel meet with district leaders and building leaders to set priorities for the upcoming year. While Rodriguez puts together the budget to present to the board, she said it takes teamwork.

“At the end of the school year, we meet with each of our building and district leaders to review the year’s expenses,” Rodriguez said. “We outline what will continue into the next school year and talk through priorities or changes they have for the coming year. It’s important to have the budget process be a very collaborative one and their perspective and insight is so important.”

Superintendent Nicole Regan said Rodriguez has helped the district effectively allocate funds across all buildings to best support students.

“Under Stacy’s leadership, we have focused on budget and process efficiencies and making sure we maximize our revenue,” she said. “Last school year, we were awarded over $1 million in outside grant funding to support innovation and programming for our students. Those efforts, combined with recent enrollment stability, have our GPS leadership focused and energized for a strong school year.”

Rodriguez added, “The community is always welcome to come and hear more about the budget and budget process in detail.”