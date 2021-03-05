Gering school officials hear support, concern for possible schedule change

GPS also took out a $1.5 million line of credit to cover operating expenses. Administrators said the loan would be used on an as-needed basis and only if GPS needed the money to cover costs.

Through it all, Gering also appointed a new superintendent, Nicole Regan, who attended Thursday’s meeting via Zoom.

In an interview in December, interim Superintendent Gary Cooper said that the district would consider changes like scheduling to reduce costs. Cooper informally announced the meeting early this year after a parent asked the school board to keep block scheduling during a recent Board of Education meeting.

After the meeting, Cooper told the Star-Herald that the scheduling issue was also part of the regular revaluation of school policy.

“You need to always evaluate what you are doing,” Cooper said. “You’re always looking to improve yourself.”

In the name of improvement, around 30 parents and teachers joined about a half dozen GPS administrators to talk scheduling. The meeting began with a coordinated pitch by several administrators about the possible benefits of a traditional schedule with eight or nine shorter periods per day. Currently, Gering High School has a block schedule with fewer, longer periods each day.