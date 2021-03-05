Gering school officials hear support, concern for possible schedule change

GERING — In a room filled with opinions and perspectives on all sides, one thing was clear: Scheduling is an important issue to parents, staff, students and administrators alike.
Otherwise, the reactions to a possible change in scheduling at Gering High School have staff split in half, parents who showed up to a community forum on Thursday night against a change, and administrators espousing the virtues and opportunities of a different way of doing things.
At the end of the day, their opinions are just that. Ultimately, the decision will come down to the Board of Education.
Mary Winn, one of six school board members, told the Star-Herald that the scheduling issue needs to be examined more carefully.
“People are passionate about it. But, I think some points were raised tonight that they might not have considered before,” Winn said.
The meeting is the latest episode in the ongoing need to make changes in Gering Public Schools amid a transitional phase in the district’s history. Years of declining enrollment, and thus a decline in state dollars, combined with increasing costs relating to COVID-19 have placed the district in a difficult financial position.
To adapt, Gering Public Schools implemented a voluntary severance program, which allowed older teachers to retire with full benefits. GPS Spokesperson Jennifer Sibal said the decision was made to “right-size” the district’s staff with current and expected enrollment.
GPS also took out a $1.5 million line of credit to cover operating expenses. Administrators said the loan would be used on an as-needed basis and only if GPS needed the money to cover costs.
Through it all, Gering also appointed a new superintendent, Nicole Regan, who attended Thursday’s meeting via Zoom.
In an interview in December, interim Superintendent Gary Cooper said that the district would consider changes like scheduling to reduce costs. Cooper informally announced the meeting early this year after a parent asked the school board to keep block scheduling during a recent Board of Education meeting.
After the meeting, Cooper told the Star-Herald that the scheduling issue was also part of the regular revaluation of school policy.
“You need to always evaluate what you are doing,” Cooper said. “You’re always looking to improve yourself.”
In the name of improvement, around 30 parents and teachers joined about a half dozen GPS administrators to talk scheduling. The meeting began with a coordinated pitch by several administrators about the possible benefits of a traditional schedule with eight or nine shorter periods per day. Currently, Gering High School has a block schedule with fewer, longer periods each day.
Sibal, who is also the executive director of the district’s foundation, led the charge. She said that a traditional schedule would allow the district to create over 30 more classes, increase the opportunity for dual credit and grow the career academies.
Those positives were met with skepticism from some parents in attendance.
“Are those only available in the traditional setting? Why are they not an option in a block schedule?” GHS parent Steve Laws asked.
High School Principal Rocky Schneider said that the opportunities would be available either way. However, Schneider said that a traditional schedule would make coordinating easer with Western Nebraska Community College, for example.
During the meeting, Sibal also presented the results of a staff survey. The survey indicated that GHS staff were split on the issue. Schnieder said the Gering High School student council supported switching to a traditional schedule. He said that the high school hadn’t conducted a student survey as of Thursday.
The administrators also discussed the current grading scale.
Currently, Gering High School follows a grading scale where 100% to 94% is an A; 93% to 86% is a B; 85% to 78% is a C; 77% to 70% is a D. Everything under 70% is an F.
While parents and staff lauded the academic rigor and reputation that the current grading scale, in the same breath they pointed out the impact that grading scale has on GPAs.
“With the grading, it’s much easier to see some pretty significant support for,” Winn said.