Gering schools completed a wide range of updates and renovations over the summer, with a particular focus on some of its older buildings.

Geil, Northfield and Gering Middle School were the subject of a building audit conducted by architecture firm Baker & Associates and Farris Engineering with the intent of developing long term solutions to keep them in line with the newer facilities at Lincoln Elementary and Gering High School.

“We decided to go and look to see what we actually need to do with these buildings,” Stacy Rodriguez, schools director of business and finance, said. “Do we need to do some modernization? What does it look like for a 5-10 year business plan?”

Those modernization efforts are ongoing, but school officials shared an update on work that has already been completed and a look at some of the plans that are still in the works.

Geil Elementary School

Geil Elementary School received a multitude of functional and cosmetic upgrades including new carpets in all of its hallways and offices, a fresh coat of Bulldog blue paint on its cubbies and doorways, a streamlined kitchen and a new playground for preschoolers.

“We really tried to modernize because we feel that the learning environment is really important,” Rodriguez said. “We wanted to make it feel safe and homey and welcoming to students so that they can learn and be able to feel like this is a great spot.”

The same principle applied to staff, Rodriguez said. A comfortable and pleasing work space helps teachers feel good about coming to work. Geil principal Angela Morris said that the changes were immediately noticed by all when the school held its annual open house.

“As elementary kids, you wouldn’t think they would notice,” she said. “But they really do notice things like that, and they smile, go home and tell their folks. It’s pretty cool.”

Another substantial change was made in the school gym/cafeteria that altered the flow of the lunch line. Thanks to a structural change, students no longer have to enter the kitchen and can receive their food through an extended window. This change also gives more working space to the school’s food service workers.

Geil also benefited from Gering’s pickleball court project in the form of a new parking area that is already increasing the efficiency of pick up and drop off times at the school.

The last big change at Geil was the installation of a new preschool playground during the previous school year filled with age appropriate activities and equipment for the younger students it serves.

Gering Middle School

Gering Middle School also made big changes in its cafeteria, including new folding tables that can accommodate students at meal times and be put away when the space needs to be utilized in other ways.

The school also implemented what they call a “second chance breakfast” to keep students from missing important meals. Rodriguez explained that the additional meal was added after students and teachers both identified hunger as one of their biggest barriers to learning.

“Some kids aren’t able to make it to breakfast in the morning. We know that food is tied to learning, so this helps make sure that their bellies are full and they’re able to focus on learning,” she said.

A similar idea was also implemented to help keep sixth grade students nourished throughout the afternoon. Because they have the earliest lunch, Gering Middle School now offers those students a snack to help see them through the remainder of the school day.

GMS also saw seven of its classrooms receive new carpeting with the intent of continuing the process based on greatest need. The whole building will also be studied further by architects to determine whether a large-scale modernization project would be appropriate and what it would entail.

“We really want to take care of our facilities, and the taxpayers want to make sure that we take care of the facilities that they worked hard for,” Rodriguez said. “We want to make sure that it looks good and it’s advertising our school in addition to taking pride in it.”

Northfield Elementary School

Northfield saw some of the same updates as Geil, including a similar change to its kitchen and cafeteria space.

One unique project at Northfield was a new sidewalk to address a runoff issue that would force students to traverse a slick and muddy path when entering and exiting the playground.

“Kids would fly out that door and through the mud to the other side,” principal John Wiedeman said. “We’d have to sit here and play defense and send them up and around. Now, hopefully the runoff will go under the surface the kids walk on instead of right through it.”

Northfield’s hallways are next in line to receive all new carpets, which will likely happen over this year’s holiday break. Rodriguez said that carpets have become a focus for the district due to research that ties them to air quality.

“It has been proven that air quality is crucial for learning, especially for someone with asthma or allergies. That’s why we decided to do the carpets,” she said.

Seven of Northfield’s classrooms were recarpeted over the summer in addition to both of the modular structures that currently house its preschool program, which will relocate to a new structure upon its completion.

Modernization efforts are ongoing throughout the school district, and Rodriguez said that the number one reason to keep facilities in top shape was to keep students safe.

“We’re going to keep modernizing and updating on a rotation. Especially for the elementaries making sure that everything is safe and good for kiddos,” she said.