GERING — A familiar face in the Gering school district has been selected as the new GPS activities director. Current junior high principal, Shawn Seiler, will make the shift to athletic director, beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

Seiler has been with Gering Public Schools since 2009, beginning as an assistant principal at Gering High School and then moving to the Gering Junior High principal position in 2018. He also served as athletic director during his time as principal at Minatare Public Schools. He has a Master of Science in educational administration from Chadron State College.

“I am more than excited to lead activities at Gering Public Schools," Seiler said in a press release. "The family culture at Gering has been critical for the success we have had and will continue to experience as a proud Bulldogs. Activity programs are critical in the development of so many lifelong skills; it builds leaders through discipline, teamwork, and consistent patterns of hard work. I look forward to leading our coaches, sponsors, schools and community to make Gering the model of excellence across the panhandle and state of Nebraska."

Gering Public Schools also announced that current Gering Junior High Assistant Principal, Julie Siebke, will move into the junior high principal position beginning in July. Siebke has been with the district since 2003, serving previously as a special education teacher at both Cedar Canyon and Gering Junior High, then as a middle-level school counselor. She has her Master of Arts in education with a middle level principal educational administration endorsement from the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

"I absolutely love this Gering community and am so thankful for this opportunity to continue to lead the amazing staff at the Gering Junior High," Siebke said. "I look forward to continued collaboration to make GJHS even stronger.

Gering Superintendent Nicole Regan said, “Both Shawn and Julie are strong leaders in our district who are committed to Gering student excellence. We are excited to support them as they champion their new roles in our schools."

The Gering Board of Education is scheduled to approve the appointment of Seiler and Siebke at the April board meeting on Monday evening.