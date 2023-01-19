Gering schools to host Preschool and Kindergarten Expo in February

Gering Public Schools is preparing to welcome incoming preschoolers, kindergartners and families at an informational event in February.

The GPS Preschool and Kindergarten 2023-24 Registration Expo will take place at the Gering Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and is geared toward getting students and their parents/guardians prepared for the upcoming school year.

Another benefit of the expo is boosting visibility and enrollment for Gering’s growing preschool program at the district’s three elementary schools.

“One of our long-term goals was to make sure that all of our 3- and 4-year-olds had access to high quality early childhood education opportunities,” Northfield Elementary School principal John Wiedeman said.

Preschool programming at Gering schools began with full and half day programming at Lincoln Elementary and has since expanded to Northfield and Geil elementaries. In the 2023-24 school year, Northfield and Geil will both have two full day classrooms while Lincoln will retain and expand its current model of full and half day options.

The date of the expo was chosen to give families as much time as possible to prepare themselves for the upcoming school year considering how much needs to be accomplished before the first day of school.

“We kind of get everybody together at one point in time,” Wiedeman said. “We don’t want to miss people or leave them with questions, so this expo has been an awesome event. It’s gotten families excited about the upcoming school year, but also given them options and information early so they can plan for what’s to come during the spring and summer months.”

The expo will be attended by school staff, administration, nurses, and specialists, giving families the opportunity to meet the professionals who will be working with their children and get a head start on necessary health screenings and special needs considerations. Other organizations such as ESU 13 and other local daycare and preschool programs will also be present to provide opportunities and options for families.

Wiedeman recommended bringing all necessary paperwork for registration, such as birth certificates and proof of residency, even if online registration is completed before the expo. He also recommended that if any parent is unsure of what to do, simply showing up at the expo with questions is a great first step.

According to Wiedeman, the goal of any preschool program is to prepare children for kindergarten.

“They’re working on the things that will help get them ready for school, both academically and socially,” he said. “Making sure they can share space with other students, work within a classroom environment, and establish some of those social skills that are going to be beneficial for them to mature and develop as little people.”

Preschool also provides an opportunity for families to develop a relationship with their schools, which makes the transition to kindergarten and beyond smoother for parents, students, and school staff.

Online registration for preschool and kindergarten is available now at geringschools.net. Anyone with questions can call 308-436-3125 for more information.