Gering, Scottsbluff students earn state DECA awards, prepare for internationals in April

Students from Scottsbluff and Gering competed at the Nebraska State DECA Career Development Conference March 17-18 to show off their knowledge of business and business practices. Both schools sent a number of students and managed to take home some hardware as well.

Scottsbluff sent 48 of its 58 DECA members to state and won 35 medals in 27 events. Gering sent 11 students to state DECA and won nine medals in eight events. Students from both teams were proud, and slightly surprised, at how well they did.

Gering senior Alexis Thompson said, “It’s definitely a confidence booster, I would say, for (inter)nationals, and it feels pretty good.”

Scottsbluff junior Adalene Didier, who took home top medals in two events, said, “I went into the competition not expecting to do well at all, but I ended up doing well, and that’s really nice.”

Events that students participated in included various types of business plans, marketing campaigns and business management. The projects made for a lot of work and research, which made the state awards that much sweeter.

“It (doing well) felt really good, especially after all the time I put into my project,” Scottsbluff junior Shae Willats, who took first in the hospitality and tourism professional selling event, said. “…I knew everyone else worked as hard as they possibly could, so it really felt good to represent Scottsbluff at state.

Scottsbluff senior Meagan Shuey, who also placed in two events, added, “I feel like we went and we represented well.”

Gering students Thompson and Katelyn Shimic, both of whom are in their first year of DECA, even wrote a 20-page independent business plan and gave a 10-minute presentation on it. They took first in their event.

“What we had to do is just come up with a solution to something that we have problems with within our town, and so we created a business that offers go-karts, laser tag, concessions — just a fun place for teenagers and kids to go,” Thompson said. “…We had to do a lot of it outside of class. I think both of us, each one of us, did our own work outside of class.”

Shimic said, “And then, we had to also do research on the community and see what was needed, and then we also had to calculate all the numbers within the population and what our target market was. … It was such a great accomplishment to get first after the months of work that we did.”

Thompson and Shimic, along with teammate Olivia Leypoldt, will be competing at internationals in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 23-26.

“When we went down to state, the judges gave us feedback,” Shimic said, “and so then we will use that feedback and make the changes to our paper, to our presentation, basically everything, and just make it really good for (inter)nationals so we can do good.”

Thompson added, “If we can make it — like what, top five I think make it on stage or something? — I would be extremely happy to make it on stage. That’s the ultimate goal, but mostly I would just want to have fun.”

Scottsbluff will also be sending a handful of students to the international conference after their successful run at state.

“It was really nice,” Scottsbluff senior Elizabeth Hernandez, who partnered with Shuey, took first in Integrated Marketing Campaign Product event, said. “We all came together. People I didn’t even know, we were just hugging because we won.”

Didier said, “It was really great, just all of us being there together, and it was a fun experience for everyone.”

Scottsbluff DECA adviser Justin Gipe said he couldn’t be prouder of his group of students who competed at state mid-March. It has everything to do with the students’ dedication to their work, he said.

“All of them (DECA students) excel at what they do,” Gipe said. “They’re hard workers. They’re intelligent. They put effort into school, and so what you’re seeing is a result … of what they do in school day in and day out, not just what they’ve done for DECA. … A lot of that goes to speak of what kind of students they are, and how they view education in general.”

Overall, the students from both Gering and Scottsbluff said they had a good time and learned a lot through their DECA projects.

“I think it was a great learning experience, because when you make a market or a business plan, or whatever it is, there’s so many different things that you have to think about and there was just a lot of information,” Shimic said. “I think it was just like a really good learning experience.”

“I think all CTSOs (Career Technical Service Organizations) — FFA, DECA, HOSA, SkillsUSA ProStart — all of them have … a really important place in our school system,” Gipe said. “…What CTSOs offer is that students want to do well academically because they want to do well at these competitions, and so I think it’s a really important part of our school fabric.”

The top three finishers at state qualify for the International DECA Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, April 23-26.

Gering DECA medalists:

Alexis Thompson and Katelyn Shimic, Independent Business Plan, 1

Brandon Jensen, Marketing Communications, 2

Max Schothauer, Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling, 2

Olivia Leypoldt, Quick Serve Restaurant Management, 5

Colin Anderson, Automotive Services Marketing, 6

Kaden Bohnsack, Business Services Marketing, 7

Katelyn Shimic, Human Resources Management, 7

Abby Brady, Apparel and Accessories Marketing, 8

Alexis Thompson, Katelyn Shimic and Olivia Leypoldt will compete at internationals.

Scottsbluff DECA top medalists:

Justin Ahlers, Joshua Jennings and Travis Morris, Financial Literacy Project, 2

Axel Diaz Rubio, Franchise Business Plan, 1

Adalene Didier, Business Finance Series, 2

Adalene Didier, Financial Consulting Event, 1

Josiah Mobley, Financial Consulting Event, 2

Shae Willats, Hospitality & Tourism Professional Selling, 1

Madison Still, Hospitality & Tourism Professional Selling, 2

Elizabeth Hernandez and Meagan Shuey, Integrated Marketing Campaign Product, 1

Jackson Ostdiek and Brittani Perez, Integrated Marketing Campaign Service, 2

Destina Cervantes, Professional Selling Event, 2

Meagan Shuey, Quick Serve Restaurant Management, 2

Alyssa Mendoza, Restaurant & Food Service Management, 2

Addison Wilson, JT Painter, Ransen Wilkins, Kellen Hayes, MaCee Neu, Taylor Hafeman, Sarah Griess, Nielli Heinold and Cord Symons also placed in the top eight at state.

Thalia Cedillo Gonzalez, Lilyana De Los Santos, Fabiola Hernandez Canela, Anna Kelly and Riley McCracken also qualified for and will compete at internationals.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.