 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gering speech team finishes third at state
0 comments
alert top story

Gering speech team finishes third at state

{{featured_button_text}}
Milo Newman

Milo Newman speaks extemporaneously at Gering’s home meet in February. He placed first then and placed first in districts, his latest competition.

 OLIVIA WIESELER/Gering Courier

The Gering Bulldog Barkers took ten events to the Class B state speech tournament on March 18, in Kearney. They’ll be coming home with four events placing in the top four and a third place finish as a team.

Senior Milo Newman, who took first in extemporaneous speaking at every meet this season, took home the gold medal in his event on Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Other finalists include Wyatt Soule, Regan Fuller, Olivia Longmore, Tori Mannel and Abby Brady who finished third in OID; Kennie Gable who finished third in humorous prose; and Emme Parker who finished fourth in persuasive speaking.

Gering took third place as a team behind York (champion) and Omaha Skutt Catholic (runner-up).

Students from Mitchell and Bridgeport also competed Thursday in the Class C1 state speech competition. Mitchell’s Katelyn Newton and Eric Wilson placed first in duet acting, and Bridgeport’s Jenna Eichthaler placed sixth in entertainment speaking.

Senior Victoria Mannel discusses her role on the speech team

Class C2, D1 and D2 state speech tournaments will take place on Friday, March 19, in Kearney. Class A will compete virtually on Saturday, March 20.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing oliva.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School closures announced
Education

School closures announced

  • Updated

As the Panhandle continues to see snow falls and inclement weather due to a blizzard, schools have begun announcing closures.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News