Gering speech team finishes third at state

The Gering Bulldog Barkers took ten events to the Class B state speech tournament on March 18, in Kearney. They’ll be coming home with four events placing in the top four and a third place finish as a team.

Senior Milo Newman, who took first in extemporaneous speaking at every meet this season, took home the gold medal in his event on Thursday.

Other finalists include Wyatt Soule, Regan Fuller, Olivia Longmore, Tori Mannel and Abby Brady who finished third in OID; Kennie Gable who finished third in humorous prose; and Emme Parker who finished fourth in persuasive speaking.

Gering took third place as a team behind York (champion) and Omaha Skutt Catholic (runner-up).

Students from Mitchell and Bridgeport also competed Thursday in the Class C1 state speech competition. Mitchell’s Katelyn Newton and Eric Wilson placed first in duet acting, and Bridgeport’s Jenna Eichthaler placed sixth in entertainment speaking.

Class C2, D1 and D2 state speech tournaments will take place on Friday, March 19, in Kearney. Class A will compete virtually on Saturday, March 20.

