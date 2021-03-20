Gering speech team finishes third at state

The Gering Bulldog Barkers took ten events to the Class B state speech tournament on Thursday, March 18, in Kearney. They came home with four events placing in the top four and a third place finish as a team.

Senior Milo Newman, who took first in extemporaneous speaking at every meet this season, took home the gold medal in his event on Thursday.

Senior Kennie Gable finished third in humorous prose at state, and she said she felt blessed to be a part of such a great program.

“Placing third is a huge accomplishment, not only for me but for the team. I was happy just to final, and then be able to place in the top three was a bigger blessing than just medaling,” she said. “I want to thank my coaches, because I couldn’t have done anything without them, let alone place at state. We couldn’t do what we do without them.”

Other finalists for Gering include Wyatt Soule, Regan Fuller, Olivia Longmore, Tori Mannel and Abby Brady who finished third in OID and Emme Parker who finished fourth in persuasive speaking.

Gering took third place as a team behind York (champion) and Omaha Skutt Catholic (runner-up).

Gable said she was happy with her team’s accomplishments this season.

