Gering speech team finishes third at state

The Gering Bulldog Barkers took ten events to the Class B state speech tournament on Thursday, March 18, in Kearney. They came home with four events placing in the top four and a third place finish as a team.
Senior Milo Newman, who took first in extemporaneous speaking at every meet this season, took home the gold medal in his event on Thursday.
Senior Kennie Gable finished third in humorous prose at state, and she said she felt blessed to be a part of such a great program.
“Placing third is a huge accomplishment, not only for me but for the team. I was happy just to final, and then be able to place in the top three was a bigger blessing than just medaling,” she said. “I want to thank my coaches, because I couldn’t have done anything without them, let alone place at state. We couldn’t do what we do without them.”
Other finalists for Gering include Wyatt Soule, Regan Fuller, Olivia Longmore, Tori Mannel and Abby Brady who finished third in OID and Emme Parker who finished fourth in persuasive speaking.
Gering took third place as a team behind York (champion) and Omaha Skutt Catholic (runner-up).
Gable said she was happy with her team’s accomplishments this season.
“I’m really proud of my team,” she said. “After a gap year from state and districts and then to come back and have an undefeated season through districts and place third at state, that’s a great accomplishment to be proud of.”
Students from Scottsbluff High School also participated in the virtual Class A state speech competition on Saturday, March 20. John Mentgen and Jasmine Lopez ended the day with a fifth place in duet acting.
Both Mentgen and Lopez will compete at nationals in May with their duet and respective individual events, after having qualified for the competition earlier in the year.
Other Panhandle students who placed at state speech this weekend include the following:
C1 State Speech: Katelyn Newton and Eric Wilson (Mitchell), 1st in Duet Acting; Jenna Eichthaler (Bridgeport), 6th in Entertainment Speaking.
C2 State Speech: TruLee White and Matthew Applegate (Bayard), 6th in Duet Acting; Xavier Thomas-Lewis (Kimball), 5th in Informative Speaking; Kylie Mendiola (Hemingford), 2nd in Persuasive Speaking.
D1 State Speech: Luke Kasten and Gunnar Oleson (Potter-Dix), 4th in Duet Acting; Zach Rotert (Potter-Dix), 1st in Humorous Prose; Gunnar Oleson (Potter-Dix), 5th in Humorous Prose; Cortney Holt (Leyton) 6th in Informative Speaking; Jena Spady (Garden County), 4th in Poetry.
D2 State Speech: Julie Skavdahl (Sioux County), 1st in Extemporaneous Speaking; Julie Skavdahl (Sioux County), 6th in Persuasive Speaking.