Gering students back on stage for 'Wizard of Oz'

There’s no place like home — except maybe on the Gering High School auditorium stage, where after over a year without live musical performances due to COVID-19, “The Wizard of Oz” will finally come to life.
Gering’s 2021 spring musical is a repeat of last year’s, since three weeks before they were set to perform in 2020, the musical was canceled.
“I’m looking forward to just finally putting on a show. It feels like forever,” Kennie Gable, who will play Dorothy Gale, said. “… The hard work is finally going to pay off after almost two years of sitting on it.”
Vocal music teacher and director Shelly Muggli said that any returning students who had parts lined up from last year got to keep them, but those whose parts were played by 2020 seniors had to be recast. Nevertheless, Muggli said that with all the extra hoops they have to jump through this year to make the musical happen, having it be a sort of review for the students takes a little pressure off the cast and crew.
“Normally, there’s Mr. (Andy) Stobel and I … I do music and he does the dramatic directing,” Muggli said. “… But they moved mock trial to the spring, so he is busy with mock trial while we’re trying to do everything else. So, it’s gonna be a little tricky, but luckily … we can kind of pick up where we left off and just do a lot of reviewing.”
Muggli said that with the extra precautions of masks and social distancing, they will also be narrowing the number of munchkins from the three Gering elementary schools that will be in the play. Last year she had about 50 students lined up, but this year there will only be 25.
Despite the extra safety measures, Muggli and her students are excited to finally do something relatively normal this year.
“I’m looking forward to something normal with COVID and everything,” Kayle Morris, who will play Aunt Em and Glinda the Good Witch, said. “I’m looking forward to just a fun time with, like, our last group of kids of 2021 and make the best of it.”
Muggli added, “I think we’re pretty lucky. The kids want to have it, and they want it to be normal. So, they’re taking precautions seriously too, and we’ll just make sure that it happens.”
The musical will be performed April 15-17, and tickets will be available for purchase online closer to the production dates. Muggli said they are also currently looking into some kind of Zoom or virtual opportunity as well for those who would like to stay home, but nothing is set in stone yet.