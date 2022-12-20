Gering students become certified as basic nursing assistants

Five students at Gering High School have recently passed a certification exam to become basic nursing assistants (BNAs).

The certification follows completion of an 81-hour training program and is the first step toward becoming Certified Nursing Assistants, which will require further examination through the state of Nebraska.

Tiffany Leetch is a Western Nebraska Community College adjunct instructor in charge of the BNA program at Gering, and she explained that the class this group of students recently completed is intensive in both lecture and hands-on learning.

“The class consists of a lot of lecture — 18 chapters — but then there’s a packet of skills they have to learn,” said Leetch. “Making an occupied bed, making an unoccupied bed, bed baths, ambulating with a walker or cane. … It prepares them on how to take care of patients. They are the eyes and ears for nurses.”

The certification attained by the students enables them to work as BNAs in long term care facilities or hospitals, all while still attending high school.

Maddux Janecek and Hannah Walker were among the five students who received BNA certification this semester. Both students intend to pursue careers in the medical field and see the opportunity to begin working as BNAs as a good jumpstart.

“I plan on doing it right away, going out and getting a job,” said Walker. “I plan to go to school for nursing. I want to be either a labor and delivery nurse or a pediatric oncology nurse.”

“I’m going to be pre-med,” said Janecek. “I’m undecided on what exactly, but this is a step into the medical field so I can get an idea of where I want to go.”

Janecek and Walker spoke highly of the class and of Leetch, their instructor.

“It was fun,” said Janecek. “It was different from any high school class I’ve had. There was a lot of hands-on work, practicing on the mannequins, making sure you’re following the rules.”

The students said that the small size of the class has led them to form strong connections with each other.

“Most of my classes are bigger, so having one where it’s just four other kids, we got to know each other pretty well,” he added.

“We didn’t talk to each other for the first two weeks of school, but now we never stop talking,” said Walker.

This is the third year in a row that the GHS BNA program has seen a 100% pass rate among its students on the certification exam. Leetch is encouraged by the success of her students, and sees their excellent performance as a good sign for the program.

“I wouldn’t be able to do my class without good students,” said Leetch. “I enjoy teaching the BNA class because when I first started in nursing I worked as a CNA for quite a while, and it pushed me to want to move on. Now, I love teaching kids and seeing them grow through that class, then seeing them go get jobs. Having three years of 100% passing rate is great.”