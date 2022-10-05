Gering students experience Japanese cuisine, culture

Gering High School students expanded their views of food and the world at a demonstration of Japanese cuisine on Tuesday.

All students had the opportunity to try karaage don, a Japanese fried chicken dish, as one of their school lunch options that day, courtesy of Chef John Sugimura.

Sugimura is a second-generation Japanese chef who works with food management company Taher to bring Japanese cuisine and culture into schools.

Food Service Director Mary Carman said it was Sugimura’s expertise that enabled the school’s kitchen staff to prepare this dish for lunch.

“It’s done in authentic Japanese style,” Carman said. “The chef trains all the staff on how to do it, and then we execute it. It’s fun, the kids love it, and it’s delicious.”

But some students got an even more in-depth experience. Sugimura stuck around to teach culinary arts students how to prepare his grandmother’s dumpling recipe and tell them the story of his Japanese-American family.

“I cook food to tell the Japanese-American story,” Sugimura said at the start of his presentation.

Sugimura’s grandparents came to America from Japan in 1917. His grandfather passed away shortly after, leaving his grandmother as a single mother of five.

“She needed to be self-sufficient, so she opened up a restaurant in Sacramento,” said Sugimura. “A highly regarded Japanese restaurant, female chef, female-owned, in the '30s. There’s still a mystique about that today, but unheard of in the '30s.”

That hard-earned success was ended prematurely after the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1942.

“My grandma, with my dad, aunts, and uncles, closed the restaurant on Wednesday night like any other night, went home, and they were ordered into a war camp Thursday morning,” Sugimura said. “They never returned to the restaurant, their home, any of their belongings.”

Sugimura’s family was kept in that internment camp for over four years, and the experience led to another untimely death.

“I never met my grandmother because after four and a half years, she came out of the camp with undiagnosed breast cancer, so she passed away long before I was born,” said Sugimura.

Sugimura’s family, like many other Japanese-American families, did their best to move on and forget what had been done to them. Sugimura said that this was due to a tenet of Japanese culture called “gaman.”

“It means you’re not a victim, don’t pretend like you’re a victim. Just put one foot in front of the other, smile, and go on,” Sugimura explained to the students.

But as a second-generation Japanese-American, Sugimura felt unable to forget. The story of his grandmother left him with unanswered questions, including one that is permanently lost to time.

There’s still one ingredient missing from his grandmother’s dumpling recipe because none of her children can remember what it was, and she is no longer around to tell them.

It was that same recipe that Sugimura shared with Gering students on Tuesday, including a copy for them to take home and share with their own families.

In addition to sharing the story of his family and culture, Sugimura feels a need to expand the horizons of young people.

“My motive is always to extend the world past the end of their driveway. To open their world,” said Sugimura. “These kids deserve more interesting food. They deserve food that’s good for their body. They deserve food that tells a story.”

This passion is driven by another tenet of Japanese culture that Sugimura holds very dear.

“There’s a Japanese term called ‘ikigai,’ and there’s four principles: do something that you love, do something that you’re good at, do something that the world needs, and do something you can make a living at,” said Sugimura.

Three of those four principles were apparent to Sugimura, but it wasn’t until he started visiting schools that he realized that the world truly did need someone to do exactly that.

Sugimura’s story certainly made an impression on Gering students, including Kaden Malcolm.

“I think it was really cool,” Malcolm said, after the demonstration. “He has something to cook for, a motivation for why he’s cooking. It’s sad what happened to his grandma, but I think it’s awesome that he didn’t let it make him sad.”

Sugimura sees his work as a continuation of his family’s history that keeps it from being a sad story.

“If it was a book, the last chapter of that book would be that grandma died, grandma lost the restaurant, grandma lost the house, the family was homeless after the war,” Sugimura said.

But it didn’t end there, because that woman’s grandson grew up to operate the most popular and highly-rated Japanese restaurant in the country. One of the principles that has pushed Sugimura to that level of success is a simple question — would this make grandma proud?

Chef Sugimura will provide the same experience for students at Scottsbluff High School on Friday, Oct. 7. He plans to return in the future to teach students about another dish: yakisoba — grilled noodles, with vegetables and chicken skewers.