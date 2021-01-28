Gering students exploring cybersecurity

When the school system finds itself in need of a program to help with scheduling for parent-teacher conferences or the Gering Police Department is looking at cybersecurity, they know where to turn for help.
For students taking the Cybersecurity/Ethical Hacking Course at Gering High School, those types of real-world applications are being taught and applied in the classroom through the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program.
“As we’ve been building these STEM classes, we saw an openness for jobs for kids in the future, and the last we looked I want to say there were about 630,000 jobs for cybersecurity that are unfilled right now,” STEM instructor Justin Reinmuth said. “It’s not like a common college degree in that if you can show proficiency at 18 years old, they’ll hire you. It’s all about what you can do, not about the degrees that come with it in that world.”
The students have worked with the police department on a program they call OSIT (Open Source Intelligence), “a unique gray area where you’re allowed to get into certain people’s information because it’s freely available on Google and such without any kind of search warrants,” Reinmuth said.
Student Nick Smith said he recognizes the importance of his role and that of the class in helping out the police.
“I think it’s a great privilege to work with the people who protect your town and really get things done,” Smith said. “I think it’s a great way to go because cybersecurity and the police department really go hand-in-hand. I think it’s perfect.”
There are three types of hackers, Reinmuth said, black hat, white hat and gray hat. The black hat hackers who illegally break into systems are the ones who get the most publicity.
Other hackers are finding problems within programs and pointing them out.
“We call it bug bounties,” Reinmuth said. “If you can find a hole in Google or Facebook, you find the hole and reroute it back and show them the hole, you send it to them, and they pay you to close it. There are some people out there, I’ve read about some college kids who make $600,000-700,000 a year just fixing bugs in the system.”
Student Merril Newman points more to the programming side of things, and is going to start building some websites while he’s still in high school and start a small business.
Smith and Savannah Baird are inclined more to the social media side of the career.
Newman has taken on some of the programming challenges presented to the class, and said he’s learned from the work.
“It’s helped my methodology, how you go about things,” he said. “You see a hole, essentially, in your code that you didn’t see before. It also helps understanding a lot of the tools that are used for the class.”
Newman said the class has a very effective method of teaching.
“To effectively defend something, you have to understand how someone would go about attacking it,” he said.
Hacking itself is often misunderstood, Reinmuth said.
“I think there is a falsehood about how hacking works,” he said, “that you can just, like the movies, get on there for 30 seconds, and they’re in somebody’s server system. It doesn’t exactly work like that.”
Each step along the way is necessary for success, Baird said.
“There’s different things to do within each other thing,” Baird said. “You need to learn programming to learn hacking to learn all the other things. You need so much more information than you would expect you would need. It’s a fun class, though.”
For Smith, working on problem solving has been a learning experience, right down to working in teams against each other to try to break into or protect a system.
“This class really helps a lot of people find what they need and what they want to do,” he said.
Baird said the class provides information on opportunities available to the students in their future.
“It changed my mind on what I thought I would want to do,” she said, adding that she wanted to be a police officer, but has changed her mind to pursue cybersecurity.