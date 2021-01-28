Gering students exploring cybersecurity

When the school system finds itself in need of a program to help with scheduling for parent-teacher conferences or the Gering Police Department is looking at cybersecurity, they know where to turn for help.

For students taking the Cybersecurity/Ethical Hacking Course at Gering High School, those types of real-world applications are being taught and applied in the classroom through the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program.

“As we’ve been building these STEM classes, we saw an openness for jobs for kids in the future, and the last we looked I want to say there were about 630,000 jobs for cybersecurity that are unfilled right now,” STEM instructor Justin Reinmuth said. “It’s not like a common college degree in that if you can show proficiency at 18 years old, they’ll hire you. It’s all about what you can do, not about the degrees that come with it in that world.”

The students have worked with the police department on a program they call OSIT (Open Source Intelligence), “a unique gray area where you’re allowed to get into certain people’s information because it’s freely available on Google and such without any kind of search warrants,” Reinmuth said.

Student Nick Smith said he recognizes the importance of his role and that of the class in helping out the police.