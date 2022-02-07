Gering sweeps conference speech; Scottsbluff places fourth

Gering and Scottsbluff high schools participated in the GNAC Conference Speech Meet at North Platte High School on Friday, Feb. 4, along with high schools from North Platte, McCook and Hastings.
Gering took first in the team sweepstakes with 320 points and at least one entry in every single event. North Platte took second place with 216 points, McCook took third with 138 points, Scottsbluff got fourth with 124 points and Hastings finished fifth with 12 points.
Here are the individual results for Gering and Scottsbluff:
Gering
Duet Acting— Sammy Martinez and Cassy Flores, 3; Thomas Connot and Gavin De Los Santos, 5
Entertainment— Sarah Connot, 1; Abby Prohs, 4
Extemporaneous Speaking—Guri Hayer, 2; Max Schlothauer, 3
Informative Speaking—Ella Thomas, 1; Cassy Flores, 2
Oral Interpretation of Drama—Evan Fuller, Hannah Boyd, Abby Prohs, Thomas Connot, Autumn Elsen, 1; Wyatt Soule, Regan Fuller, Abby Brady, 2
Humorous Prose—Hannah Boyd, 1; Autumn Elsen, 2
Poetry—Sammy Martinez, 1; Kaitlyn Peterson, 3
Serious Prose—Abby Brady, 1; Wyatt Soule, 2
Persuasive Speaking—Mason Barrett, 1; Kaitlyn Peterson, 3
Scottsbluff
Duet Acting—John Mentgen and Graham Kovarik, 1; Mia Arnold and Abi Parker, 6
Entertainment—Graham Kovarik, 2; Elli Eichner, 5
Informative Speaking—Brandon Baker, 6
Oral Interpretation of Drama—Paige Fisher, Abi Parker, Elli Eichner, Jolie Rodriguez, Kathryn Vance, 4
Humorous Prose—John Mentgen, 3
Serious Prose—Paige Fisher, 4; Lauren Johnson, 6