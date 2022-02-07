Gering sweeps conference speech; Scottsbluff places fourth

Gering and Scottsbluff high schools participated in the GNAC Conference Speech Meet at North Platte High School on Friday, Feb. 4, along with high schools from North Platte, McCook and Hastings.

Gering took first in the team sweepstakes with 320 points and at least one entry in every single event. North Platte took second place with 216 points, McCook took third with 138 points, Scottsbluff got fourth with 124 points and Hastings finished fifth with 12 points.