Gering takes out $1.5 million in credit for payroll

GERING — The Gering Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted to take out a line of credit covering two months of operating expenses.

The line of credit, offered by Western States Bank, is the latest installment in a series of financial decisions, as the district grapples with a financial crisis brought on by an enrollment decline and stoked by COVID-19.

“We might have a month or two where we need to cover payroll,” GPS Business Manager Tim Meisner told the school board as he presented the resolution.

Meisner added that the money would be used on an as-needed basis.

“Unfortunately, in school finance, cash flow is not a steady flow,” BJ Peters said just before the board passed the resolution.

“I hate borrowing money,” board member Brent Holliday said. “We know this is a temporary thing.”

Earlier this month, the school board approved a voluntary severance package — sometimes referred to as voluntary layoffs — to allow older teachers to retire early with full benefits. School Board President BJ Peters told the Star-Herald at the time that the decision was meant to cut costs.