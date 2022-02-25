Gering tennis courts slated to be ready for the fall

After nearly two years in the works, the below-zero weather was not going to hinder the renovation project at the Gering High School tennis courts any longer. Crew members from the City of Gering were out for demolition of the courts Thursday, despite the cold temperatures.

The start of the demolition began a week prior on Thursday, Feb. 17, with the tearing down of the fence around the courts, and it came after the Gering City Council’s approval of the interlocal agreement with Gering Public Schools at its Feb. 14 meeting. The agreement said that the city would provide $100,000 in Keno funds to the project as well as assistance with the demolition and continued maintenance of the lighting and water fountain at the facilities by the city, according to Amy Seiler, Gering director of parks, recreational and leisure services.

The rest of the funding for the project, which is budgeted to cost $400,000 according to the interlocal agreement, comes from the $200,000 set aside by the Gering Board of Education and the $90,000 raised by a group of local individuals through the Tennis Court Revitalization Committee under the Gering Public Schools Foundation. Zac Karpf, one of the leaders of the committee, said that the group also applied for a matching grant which should add another solid “five-figure” number to the project.

“That will allow us to do things at that facility to make it top-notch,” he said.

All three entities involved in the project said they are excited to see it finally come to fruition.

“It’s something that’s been needing to happen for a number of years,” Karpf said. “Our group actually started meeting in 2020, about 18 months ago, so it’s exciting to see the progress, and in 2022 the community and kids will have brand new tennis courts.”

Seiler said, “I’m really excited for the community and for our students. This is an opportunity that shows that both entities and the community itself with the fundraiser group can come together to put together this fundraiser project for recreation in the community.”

Jennifer Sibal, Gering Public Schools community engagement director, said it’s a great way to unify the school and the community.

“This really is a beautiful collaboration between the city creating more recreational opportunities for our residents, the school district being able to partner and to support that extracurricular program … and then the private citizens that stepped up underneath the Gering Schools Foundation umbrella and really went out and drew support and collaboration for all of that,” she said. “So this project really is possible due to those three entities, and so we’re excited that it’s all come together.”

Sibal said the goal is to have the new courts ready for the fall 2022 boys’ tennis season, with the lines likely being painted in early August. The school has made accommodations for alternative practice facilities for the girls’ spring season this year and has made contingency plans for the fall in case construction gets delayed, she said.

One of the best parts about the project, Sibal said, was what the courts could do for tourism and economic development in the community.

“We are building these courts to USTA court modifications — so US Tennis Association size — so that we can be eligible to host tennis tournaments, too, within the area — draw revenue, tourism, economic development into the community, so that we can build that sustainability model.”

Soon, the courts will be ready for use by the school and the community, and many people can agree that the project is thanks to the group of individuals who got together 18 months ago to make a change.

“It was really Zac Karpf and the tennis court committee (who should get the credit),” Seiler said. “Those people were really valuable — (people like) George Schlothauer — who had the energy to move this thing forward. Not to leave any of those people out; it was that group of people.”

Karpf said, “We do have a great citizen-led group. It (the project) wouldn’t have happened without them.”

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.