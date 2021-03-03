Gering to host community meeting on GHS scheduling, grading system

“Contrary to the misleading headlines recently published, this is not a sign of a financial crisis to cover the district payroll. It is, however, simply a precautionary measure we are proactively taking in the event we encounter a cash flow issue,” Cooper wrote in the letter.

The letter did not specify what headline was misleading nor where it was published.

In an email to the Star-Herald on Feb. 3, Sibal objected to the Star-Herald's use of the phrase "voluntary layoffs" to describe a voluntary severance proposal approved by the Gering School Board on Feb. 2. Sibal said the program is meant to "support the natural attrition of staff" while putting the district in a position to be stable budgetarily.

“The actions taken to deliver in-person learning were necessary and critically important to our students and families, resulting in significant, but unavoidable expenses to the district,” Cooper wrote in the letter to parents. “At the same time, revenue streams like activity gate sales, concessions and facility usage fees were adversely impacted.”

Following the meeting, a survey will be sent to all GHS parents for those unable to attend, Sibal said.

