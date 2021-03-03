Gering to host community meeting on GHS scheduling, grading system

To block, or not to block?
That’s one question on the minds of Gering Public Schools administrators and parents as the district considers a change to the Gering High School scheduling system. The district is also considering a change to the grading system.
“This forum is being hosted to gather input from parents and the community regarding scheduling options at Gering High School and potential grading scale changes,” District spokesperson Jennifer Sibal said. “We look forward to hearing their insight and perspective.”
The meeting will be held at the Gering High School Freshmen Commons on March 4 at 6 p.m.
In an interview with the Star-Herald, Gering Public Schools interim Superintendent Gary Cooper said GHS’s block schedule could be eliminated as a cost-saving measure.
“As we have communicated in Board meetings and through media, prioritizing in-person learning in the midst of a pandemic on an already tight budget has created financial challenges for Gering Public Schools,” Cooper wrote in a letter to parents.
The letter, sent out in late February, said GPS does anticipate more aid from the federal government. However, because no aid bill has been passed, GPS cannot rely on the federal government for immediate assistance, Cooper said.
“Contrary to the misleading headlines recently published, this is not a sign of a financial crisis to cover the district payroll. It is, however, simply a precautionary measure we are proactively taking in the event we encounter a cash flow issue,” Cooper wrote in the letter.
The letter did not specify what headline was misleading nor where it was published.
In an email to the Star-Herald on Feb. 3, Sibal objected to the Star-Herald's use of the phrase "voluntary layoffs" to describe a voluntary severance proposal approved by the Gering School Board on Feb. 2. Sibal said the program is meant to "support the natural attrition of staff" while putting the district in a position to be stable budgetarily.
“The actions taken to deliver in-person learning were necessary and critically important to our students and families, resulting in significant, but unavoidable expenses to the district,” Cooper wrote in the letter to parents. “At the same time, revenue streams like activity gate sales, concessions and facility usage fees were adversely impacted.”
Following the meeting, a survey will be sent to all GHS parents for those unable to attend, Sibal said.