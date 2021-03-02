Gering wins first in WTC speech meet; Scottsbluff places third

As speech season starts heading into post season, the Gering Barkers once again take team top honors at Saturday’s Western Trails Conference Invite at Scottsbluff Public High School. SHS took third in the conference meet behind Chadron.
Saturday’s meet was a two-in-one with SHS also serving as the host school for the Bearcat Invite, which was mainly for schools not in WTC and a few novice speakers in the conference. Ogallala took home the Class A/B team championship with Gering taking runner-up, and Sioux County won the Class C/D championship with Hemingford taking runner-up.
GHS likely had their best meet yet at conference with five first places and four runner ups in individual events. Once again, they had finalists in every event, typically more than one. Only in the events of Duet Acting and Poetry did they have only one finalist. Every finalist placed somewhere in the top five.
Senior Emme Parker took home two first place medals in her events of Informative Speaking and Persuasive Speaking, while senior Milo Newman won yet another first place in Extemporaneous Speaking. GHS had a total of 20 different event finalists.
While the Bearcats came in third overall in the conference meet, it was still one of their more successful ones, being the only other school that had at least one finalist in every event. They had a total of 12 different event finalists.
The team was led by seniors Halle Shaddick and Mariah Eichner and junior John Mentgen, who all took runner up in their events: informative, poetry and humorous, respectively. Eichner and Mentgen, along with Jasmine Lopez and Graham Kovarik, brought home medals in two events.
Both GHS and SHS just have districts, and then potentially state, left for their speech seasons. Gering is scheduled to compete in the District B-6 on March 6 in Gothenburg. Scottsbluff will compete in the District A-2 competition on March 6 virtually.
WTC Invite Results
Duet Acting: Jameson Margetts and Maddi Pelton (Chadron) 1, Dylan Gardner and John Plasencio (Mitchell) 2, Eric Wilson and Katelyn Newton (Mitchell) 3, Jasmine Lopez and John Mentgen (Scottsbluff) 4, Lydia Connot and Thomas Connot (Gering) 5, Aidan Amelio and Jackson Hamm (Scottsbluff) 6
Entertainment Speaking: Lydia Connot (Gering) 1, Abby Prohs (Gering) 2, Elli Bauerkemper (Scottsbluff) 3, Elly Weimer (Sidney) 4, Krish Ganesan (Sidney) 5, Graham Kovarik (Scottsbluff) 6
Extemporaneous Speaking: Milo Newman (Gering) 1, Trent Davis (Gering) 2, Clara Heldt (Scottsbluff) 3, Kayley Galbraith (Chadron) 4, Jameson Margetts (Chadron) 5, Kalli Bridge (Alliance) 6
Informative Speaking: Emme Parker (Gering) 1, Halle Shaddick (Scottsbluff) 2, Anna Ossian (Gering) 3, Hannah Walker (Chadron) 4, Cassidy Flores (Gering) 5, Bernadette Pieper (Mitchell) 6
Oral Interpretation of Drama: Alexis Conboy, Gracie Jones, Jameson Margetts, Lateisha Ngoi and Maddi Pelton (Chadron) 1; Abby Prohs, Autumn Elsen, Hannah Boyd and Kennie Gable (Gering) 2; Jayrah Ngoi, Kaylee Hughes, Maralee Rischling, Maomie Elliott and Natalie Carattini (Chadron) 3; Abby Brady, Olivia Longmore, Regan Fuller, Tori Mannel and Wyatt Soule (Gering) 4; Ben Reisig, Graham Kovarik, Kathryn Vance, Leah Polk and Mariah Eichner (Scottsbluff) 5; Annaka Digmann, Chloe Mann, Julia Wilson, Morgan Moomey and Saphina Achi (Alliance) 6
Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: Kennie Gable (Gering) 1, John Mentgen (Scottsbluff) 2, Naomie Elliott (Chadron) 3, Autumn Elsen (Gering), Zane Blomenkamp (Mitchell) 5, Elizabeth Harrison (Chadron) 6
Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Brendilou Armstrong (Chadron) 1, Mariah Eichner (Scottsbluff) 2, Tori Mannel (Gering) 3, Alexis Conboy (Chadron) 4, Saphina Achi (Alliance) 5, Dylan Gardner (Mitchell) 6
Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: John Plasencio (Mitchell) 1, Olivia Longmore (Gering) 2, Lateisha Ngoi (Chadron) 3, Eric Wilson (Mitchell) 4, Kaitlyn Peterson (Gering) 5, Jasmine Lopez (Scottsbluff) 6
Persuasive Speaking: Emme Parker (Gering) 1, Saphina Achi (Alliance) 2, Kaitlyn Peterson (Gering) 3, Jada Schlothauer (Gering) 4, Josie Brezinski (Scottsbluff) 5, Adarsha Ganesan (Sidney) 6
Bearcat Invite Results
Duet Acting: Kadance McDonnell and Rudi Anderson (Ogallala) 1, Matthew Applegate and TruLee White (Bayard) 2, Paige Fisher and Savannah Batt (Scottsbluff) 3, Makayla Woolington and Maria Burris (Kimball) 4, Gabriella Anderson and Lillian Golden (Mitchell) 5, Aspyn Kiefer and Izaak Rohde (Kimball) 6
Entertainment Speaking: Rudi Anderson (Ogallala) 1, Lauren Henning (Ogallala) 2, Brooklyen Schmer (Ogallala) 3, Sarah Connot (Gering) 4, Rebecca Reece (Sioux County) 5, Morgan Moomey (Alliance) 6
Extemporaneous Speaking: Caleb Most (Ogallala) 1, Miah Hoppens (Ogallala) 2, Julie Skavdahl (Sioux County) 3, Rylie Wright (Hemingford) 4, Tamika Eastman (Sioux County) 5, Jaime Turbiville (Sioux County) 6
Informative Speaking: Caleb Most (Ogallala) 1, Emily Parker (Sioux County) 2, Tamika Eastman (Sioux County) 3, Corey Gardner (Kimball) 4, Ella Thomas (Gering) 5, Lauren Balcom (Ogallala) 6
Oral Interpretation of Drama: Erica Hesser, Grace Van Borkum, Kaden Walker, Lauren Henning and Payton Catlin (Ogallala) 1; Aspyn Kiefer Corey Gardner, Gideon Casimiro, Madison Ebeling and Melyssa Casimiro (Kimball) 2; Aaron Gilming, Makayla Woolington, Maria Burris and Tyler Loffland (Kimball) 3
Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: Reese Larington (Ogallala) 1, Lauren Balcom (Ogallala) 2, Matthew Applegate (Bayard) 3, Rudi Anderson (Ogallala) 4, Emily Parker (Sioux County) 5,, Madisen Meek (Hemingford) 6
Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Kadance McDonnell (Ogallala) 1, Lauren Franklin (Ogallala) 2, Isabella Holthusen (Ogallala) 3, Ember Diers (Chadron) 4, Taren Hunter (Hemingford) 5, Gideon Casimiro (Kimball) 6
Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: Erica Hesser (Ogallala) 1, Kadance McDonnell (Ogallala) 2, Hadassah Grubbs (Banner County) 3, Melissa McGinley (Mitchell) 4, Kylie Mendiola (Hemingford) 5, Gabriella Anderson (Mitchell) 6
Persuasive Speaking: Miah Hoppens (Ogallala) 1, Kylie Mendiola (Hemingford) 2, Xavier Thomas-Lewis (Kimball) 3, Julie Skavdahl (Sioux County) 4, Kodie Rempp (Sioux County) 5, Arielle Stallings (Hemingford) 6