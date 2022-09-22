Gering women train for Monument Marathon Saturday

Training for Saturday's Monument Marathon allowed one Gering family to reconnect each morning and a Gering woman to build up her stamina after suffering an injury. The trials and tribulations of runners training for the marathon vary, but they all fight through adversity to be prepared come race day.

For the past three years, Rachel Harper and her husband, Adam, have ran in the Monument Marathon half-marathon. The Harpers will return to the course this year with a goal to beat last year’s times.

"We did the training together and ran the race together and it was perfect weather conditions, so we were able to hit our goals," Rachel Harper said. "This year, we were like let’s try to get even faster. We’re trying to get under 2 hours.”

Clocking a time of 2 hours, 9 minutes last year, Harper realizes it is a lofty goal to cross the finish line in under 2 hours, but she said that motivates her. She said anything under 2 hours, 9 minutes will be a personal record, but her top goal is under 2 hours. Adam finished in 2 hours, 5 minutes last year.

“I’m looking forward to push myself,” she said. “We are always looking at the weather and it looks good for this weekend, so hopefully we are able to achieve our goals.”

The Harpers began training for the half-marathon during the summer. They started running a mile and ramped up training in July. But there are days when it is hard to get up for a run, Harper said.

“We wake up at 4:30 a.m. to try to run before the day gets started, especially during the summer when we had all of that summer stuff going on,” she said.

The Harpers have four children and they found that the morning was their opportunity to recharge and reconnect before the day began.

“Our schedules got to be so busy that we weren’t spending as much time together as we wanted so that’s why we started waking up super early to spend literally our training runs — that would last a couple of hours —just me and him in the mornings,” she told the Star-Herald.

They run around the Gering community, which Harper said is surprisingly hard to get the miles in. While getting in the miles is important, another aspect is mental.

“So much of it is mental. We have been on our long runs. We run up Old Oregon Trail Highway and up that hill and down to try to get ready mentally. That way when it’s race day we’re in the mindset ‘Oh, this is just another run. We’ve been doing this every week.’”

Harper said the most important element to training is consistency. Even on the mornings when she does not feel motivated to go on a run, she pushes through so she can be successful on race day. She hopes her story inspires her children and Northfield Elementary students to set their own goals and achieve them.

“The distance isn’t something you can just wing, so you have to put in the training and effort to be able to complete it — hopefully complete it well,” she said. “Sometimes, our goals require sacrifice. For us, it’s sacrificing sleep and that’s hard, but you have to continue to work at it and it will feel so good when you accomplish the goal.”

Harper added that once a goal is achieved, it is important to continue to set goals.

Bekki Zitterkopf, of Gering, registered to compete in the half-marathon, but after some misfortune during an obstacle race in Colorado, she had to switch to the 5K.

“I was doing an obstacle race back in August and I tore my calf muscle,” Zitterkopf told the Star-Herald. “I switched to a 5K right away because I knew I would push myself with training for the half.”

After being injured, she contemplated calling off her training for the marathon, but said come race day she would have been mad at herself for not pushing through.

The three weeks following the obstacle race, Zitterkopf rested her leg before going on her first run. Her runs started off at one mile and gradually increased.

“It’s been a rough two months,” she said. “I almost had to start over from the beginning. It’s been hard to rest. Physically, it was OK, but then it was my lungs and not doing cardio for three weeks that was difficult. It’s amazing how fast you lose that cardio.”

As she continued to recover from her injury and regain her endurance, her 3-year-old German shepherd, Zayda, ran alongside her.

Another motivator for her to keep training is her family. With the race in Gering, Zitterkopf said it is easier for her family to watch her compete, which gives her that extra motivation while on the course and nearing the finish line.

Some of her fondest memories of participating in previous Monument Marathons include her family, particularly her son, Braylen.

“I think the first or second year I ran it, my son was like 5 and I grabbed him at the finish line chute and he ran across the finish line with me,” Zitterkopf said. “They gave him a little medal and it was a cool experience.”

Another fond memory Zitterkopf shared was running beside the Meadows neighborhood by Monument Shadows Golf Course and seeing her in-laws cheering her on. They died from COVID-19 in 2020.

“The last race they saw me do was the Monument Marathon,” she said. “They waved to me as I passed by their house. Memories like that I’ll have forever because of this race being local.”

Last year was the first time Zitterkopf ran the half-marathon without hearing her in-laws cheering her on. As she approached their old house, she became emotional.

“It was emotional when I crossed by where they were but then when I turned down the road that goes around the graveyard, I felt like I felt their presence with those flags,” Zitterkopf said of the U.S. flags that line the tree-lined road.

Zitterkopf credits her mother, Pam, with encouraging her and her interest in fitness for inspiring her to run. Pam competes in the 5K.

As she embarks on a new race Saturday, Zitterkopf said she is excited to see a different view of the course. She is even contemplating running the full marathon next year and the relay the following year.

The months of training have prepared these Gering runners for Saturday’s race and as they take those first steps past the starting line, their families will be there cheering them on through the finish line.

For more on the Monument Marathon, including locations for cheer stations and a road impact map, visit monumentmarathon.com.